We've seen an increasing popularity of 55- and 65-inch TVs. But not everyone has the space; and what about those people who prefer their TV to be a little more discreet?

That's why we still have a guide to all the best 48-inch TVs. And our overall winner in said guide is the Z90B. We rated it five stars and crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner. Suffice to say, this is a seriously good TV.

Right now you can snap up the Z90B for £1099 at Richer Sounds. The £400 saving on the RRP makes it just £50 more than the LG C5, which is also a great TV – just not as great as the Panasonic.

Save £400 Panasonic Z90B 48-inch: was £1,499 now £1,099 at Richer Sounds If you'd like one of the best 48-inch OLEDs we have tested, you'll be glad to hear that it's currently discounted by a whopping £400. We love its rich, crisp and cinematic picture that boasts surprisingly decent audio performance (by OLED TV standards). If that wasn't enough, it also features the latest batch of gaming specs. All this and more for under £1100.

Panasonic's OLED TVs have consistently impressed us here at What Hi-Fi?, and that remains true for the smallest model we have seen from the company to date.

Don't be fooled by its pint-sized stature; this 48-inch OLED can deliver a striking cinematic image with ease – and it doesn't compromise on scale despite that compact footprint.

Colours are rich and striking, but the picture remains cinematically authentic – something Panasonic has ensured for many of its previous OLEDs. It manages to retain these rich colours in low-light scenes too, which is a huge bonus, as we found the LG C5 struggled in this area.

We also approve of how crisp and three-dimensional the Z90B's image is, which helps to increase immersion and generally allows for finer details to be dug out. In fact, the Z90B made a rival Samsung comparison set look somewhat flat in a few instances, which is a testament to this TV's performance.

This TV is also no slouch when it comes to audio. While we stick with our usual advice of recommending one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to accompany your new OLED TV, the Panasonic is a cut above the LG and Samsung when it comes to bass, dynamics and spatial separation – though the bar was set fairly low by the Korean TV brands.

Finally, the Z90B is amply stocked when it comes to features, especially when it comes to HDR support. Both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported, whereas the C5 and S90F support only the former and latter, respectively.

Furthermore, Panasonic has included 4K/144Hz support with VRR and ALLM over two HDMI 2.1 sockets. This admittedly, this is one area where Panasonic lags behind LG and Samsung, as both have included four HDMI 2.1 ports on their TVs for quite some time now.

That being said, the minor gaming setback isn't enough to discredit this TV, as it's a clear step above the LG and Samsung when it comes to picture and sound performance. And that cements it as our top pick for those looking for an OLED TV under 55 inches.

And now that it's priced practically equivalent to its competitors, it's a no-brainer for anyone considering which is the best 48-inch TV to buy. Be sure to head over to Richer Sounds to score £400 off.

MORE:

Read our full Panasonic Z90B 48-inch review

As well as our Panasonic Z95B 65-inch review

And check out our picks for the best TVs on the market