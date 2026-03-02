With the LG G6 and the rest of LG's 2026 TV range on the horizon, this means only one thing to deal hunters: savings on last year's models.

And we're not talking about any old model – LG's current flagship, the LG G5, has just crashed to its lowest price ever. You can currently get the wall-mounted 65-inch version from Smart Home Sounds now for only £1709.

Given that we tested the Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV for £3299, that's a mighty saving of £1590.

There are a few caveats to achieving this price, however. Firstly, you'll have to add the TV to your basket and head to the checkout to see £200 off the listed price. You can then claim a further £150 back as cashback from LG directly(here's the full T&C's).

A small hoop to jump through to save this much on a 65-inch five-star OLED!

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest selling points of the LG G5 is that it was the first TV to feature a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, technology that stacks four OLED layers to boost brightness and colour volume.

The results spoke for themselves. Put side-by-side next to a conventional OLED, and it's striking how much brighter the G5 is – we even had to shield our eyes during some moments of peak brightness. A viewing of Pan also showcased the G5's colour volume with stunning colour graduations, while Top Gun: Maverick saw the TV flex its motion processing muscles, refusing to stutter or judder.

The LG G5 is also one of the best TVs on the market for gamers, with a pretty much all-encompassing feature set. Four HDMI 2.1 sockets? Check. ALLM? Check. VRR? A Dolby Vision gaming mode? Check and check. Refresh rate even goes all the way up to 4K/165Hz if you have a PC powerful enough to go that high.

All the required apps are present and correct on the WebOS – Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4 are just some of the services available, with game streaming also possible over the Xbox app.

The G5 comes with a number of audio options, with the Cinema preset our pick due to its wider, louder and punchier sound than the Standard setting. Overall, while the sound performance will suffice for day-to-day use, it doesn't really do movies justice – we'd recommend a soundbar or speaker system for an experience that matches its excellent picture quality.

At full price, we'd usually recommend the Sony Bravia 8 II instead, which does have impressive built-in audio as well as more refined picture processing. The Bravia 8 II is currently retailing for over £300 more at £2099, so at these prices we'd have no problems recommending the G5, especially given its gaming features and dazzling brightness.

All in all, the LG G5 is a generational leap for OLED and a stunning set. As our LG G5 review reads: "It ticks every box we look for in a five-star TV and represents one of the biggest jumps in OLED picture quality since the technology first emerged."

Curious to see it for yourself? Get the 65-inch LG G5 now for the record-low price of £1709 at Smart Home Sounds.

MORE:

Also consider the Samsung S95F and Panasonic Z95B

And the best TVs for any budget

Or why not splash out on the best OLED TVs?