LG C5 OLED TV pricing has finally been announced – and we can reveal our review rating

If you’ve been patiently waiting for LG C5 UK prices, your time has come. LG has finally revealed the UK pricing for its 2025 C-series OLED TV range, completing the picture following the earlier announcement of US pricing.

For context, the C5 series is LG's mid-range OLED offering, sitting below the flagship LG G5 but above the upcoming entry-level B5 in the brand's television hierarchy. It features several improvements over last year's highly regarded LG C4, including a brighter OLED panel, an upgraded processor, and enhanced AI picture processing capabilities.

While we recently published our comprehensive review of the C5, we had to withhold our final star rating until pricing was confirmed – something we can now address. Given the pricing information below, the LG C5 review has been updated to give it a well-deserved five stars.

LG C5 UK prices

The complete UK pricing for the LG C5 OLED range is as follows:

LG C5 42-inch: £1400

LG C5 55-inch: £1900

LG C5 65-inch: £2700

LG C5 77-inch: £3800

Compared to last year's C4 model, these prices are identical. Sure, it’s not as good as a price reduction, but we’ll certainly take price stagnation in this economy.

We should point out that UK pricing for the 48-inch and 83-inch C5 models hasn't appeared yet. While these variants are currently absent from LG's UK site, we expect they will be very shortly.

Based on the C5 prices we do know, we also expect them to be priced roughly in line with their C4 predecessors – approximately £1500 for the 48-inch model and around £6000 for the 83-inch model – though we'll need to wait for official confirmation from LG before providing definitive figures.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

LG C5 vs LG G5 UK prices

For those considering stepping up to LG's flagship G5 OLED, which features the new four-stack OLED panel architecture for enhanced brightness and colour volume, you'll need to budget significantly more:

LG G5 48-inch: £1799

LG G5 55-inch: £2399

LG G5 65-inch: £3299

LG G5 77-inch: £4499

The LG C5 OLED TV range is available to pre-order now from LG's official online store as well as major UK retailers, including John Lewis and Richer Sounds. Shipping is expected to commence from late March to early April, similar to the G5 series.

While LG has yet to announce any specific pre-order incentives for the C5 range, these may emerge in the coming weeks as retailers compete for early adopters. By comparison, the G5 series is currently being offered with bundled Dolby Atmos soundbars from several major retailers.

MORE:

Read our LG G5 hands-on review

As well as our full LG G4 OLED TV review

LG G5 vs LG G4: what improvements does the 2025 flagship OLED TV offer?