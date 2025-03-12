LG officially unveils US pricing for its G5 and C5 OLED TVs – and it's good news for fans of smaller screens

How do the prices compare to last year's models?

LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Pricing for LG's 2025 OLED TV range has been slowly trickling in for a couple of weeks now. Just last week, we reported on UK pricing for the G5, however, we now have equivalent pricing for the United States. We also know how much the C5 will cost in the US, and it's looking like good news for gamers and fans of small OLED TVs.

We'll start with the G5, LG's latest flagship 4K OLED model, which utilises the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel architecture for enhanced brightness and colour volume. We've seen this TV in action – you can find our LG G5 hands on review here – and can already see the benefits of the extended brightness, but how much does it cost?

We were impressed that the G5's UK pricing was consistent with last year's G4, however, the US has it even better, as a couple of models (specifically the 55- and 65-inch versions) are $100 cheaper than their predecessors. Pricing for the G5 is as follows:

LG G5 vs G4 pricing
Row 0 - Cell 0

LG G5

LG G4

48-inch

£1799 / $TBC / AU$TBC

N/A

55-inch

£2399 / £2499 / AU$TBC

£2500 / $2600 / AU$4199

65-inch

£3299 / $3399 / AU$TBC

£3300 / $3400 / AU$5299

77-inch

£4499 / $4499 / AU$TBC

£4500 / $4600 / AU$7999

83-inch

£6999 / $6499 / AU$TBC

£7000 / $6500 / AU$10,000

97-inch

£24,999 / $24,999 / AU$TBC

£24,999 / $24,999

The good news continues into LG's step-down C-series range, as once again, the two cheapest models have had $100 slashed from their price tags compared to the C4. It's worth noting that UK pricing is currently unknown, though we expect LG to share this information soon now that US pricing is widely available.

The C5 series starts at $1399 for the 42-inch model, and this year's version of LG's popular mid-range OLED boasts a brighter panel, upgraded processor, and new AI functionality. We've posted our almost full LG C5 review, in which we thoroughly tested picture and sound performance, though we've had to hold out on giving it a full star rating due to the lack of pricing information.

The C5 remains a cheaper entry into LG's highly sought-after OLED TV series, however, we do know that the entry-level B5 is also on the horizon, though we don't currently have pricing for that model. Pricing for the LG C5 is as follows:

LG C5 vs C4 pricing
Row 0 - Cell 0

LG C5

LG C4

42-inch

£TBC / $1399 / AU$TBC

£1400 / $1500 / AU$2199

48-inch

£TBC / $1599 / AU$TBC

£1500 / $1600 / AU$2499

55-inch

£TBC / $1999 / AU$TBC

£1900 / $2000 / AU$3299

65-inch

£TBC / $2699 / AU$TBC

£2700 / $2700 / AU$4299

77-inch

£TBC / $3699 / AU$TBC

£3800 / $3700 / AU$5999

83-inch

£TBC / $5399 / AU$TBC

£6000 / $5400 / AU$7999

The 2025 LG OLED TV range is available to pre-order on LG's official online store in the US and John Lewis and Richer Sounds in the UK. We're still waiting on pricing information for Australia, though pre-orders are already appearing on LG's website.

Lewis Empson
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

