I can't believe the whopping Hisense 75-inch U8N is still this low

75-inch TVs are not for everyone, but if you're keen for that wow factor, either for yourself or your friends, then you'll want to know about this new deal.

It's for the Hisense U8N (75U8N), which you can pick up now for only £1599 at Richer Sounds. That's a £400 saving that makes buying a statement TV a little more affordable.

This TV has been this price before, but we've never seen it drop any lower. So if you're planning on creating a home cinema set-up with a massive screen at the heart of it, then this Hisense deal is just what you've been looking for.

Free soundbar included Hisense 75-inch U8N (75U8N): was £1,999 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds 75-inch TVs usually attract a premium price, but thanks to this latest deal from Richer Sounds, you can get one now for under £1600. We haven't reviewed the 75-inch model, but we did review its 'baby' brother, the slightly smaller 65-inch Hisense U8N (65U8N), a four-star performer that impressed with its fantastic upscaling, balanced picture and decent gaming specs. Just be careful you set it up right if you're going to get the best from your supersized screen.

We'd reiterate that we didn't review the 75-inch Hisense version of the U8N, but we did take the smaller 65U8N out for a spin and found it to be, once set up correctly, a capable, feature-heavy hopeful at its relatively premium price point. Using Mini LED technology on a massive scale, we're confident that the 75-inch U8N is giving you a colossal amount of TV for the money, especially once you've factored in that splendid discount.

Hisense put a good deal of effort into making its U8N family as appealing and hardy as possible, and when set to its highest height there's more than enough space to fit a standard-sized soundbar beneath the 65-inch version. The stand is well-made and hard-wearing, though it doesn't swivel if you want some handy angle adjustment, but overall the build quality of the Hisense feels reassuringly durable. It's an impressive effort, and you're unlikely to get your new TV home and then watch it disintegrate after a few weeks' worth of use.

The Hisense features a 4K VA-panel with Quantum Dot tech working alongside Mini LED backlighting, something which Hisense often refers to as 'ULED'. The 65-inch model boasts 1600 dimming zones and can produce a claimed 3000 nits of peak brightness, and it's the same story with this larger iteration, backed up by a panel refresh rate of 120Hz / 144Hz VRR.

Dolby Vision gaming is one of many HDR standards the Hisense U8N supports, with other supported formats coming in the shape of HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Around the back, the 75U8N offers four HDMI ports, as well as wi-fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 connectivity.

Picture-wise, we're expecting big things, quite literally, from the 75U8N. We said in our review of the smaller model that, watching Dune, "the picture oozes detail as the ornithopters soar over the desert, with the texture and range of detail in the sand brimming with balanced realism". The TV's upscaling capabilities are fantastic, and while it took a bit of time to get the right picture balance, once it was attained, we were rewarded with oodles of realism and refinement, facets we're confident will follow on to the more substantial 75-inch model.

A whopping telly with impressive specs, proper pedigree, a major discount, and a free soundbar? That sounds like a deal that's worth taking advantage of.

