Hurry! Save a spectacular £400 on the five-star Samsung Q80D TV

Looking for a mid-range TV at a low, low price? You're in the right place. One of our favourite Samsung sets, the 55-inch Q80D is now sporting a phenomenal discount.

Now available for just £598 at Amazon, it's a jaw-dropping deal and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this five-star TV.

Even without Mini LEDs, the Q80D proves that it can still hit the mark as a mid-ranger. And that's why we absolutely recommend checking this deal out.

Samsung QE55Q80D was £999 £598 at Amazon (save £401)

The Samsung QE55Q80D is a five-star set that excels at mid-range TV standards. When we got our hands on the Q80D, we couldn't help but be impressed by its stunning contrast and sharpness, and its excellent gaming features. And that was at its full price of £999. At £598, it's an exceptional bargain.

The Samsung Q80D QLED TV is a superb set that, despite not having Mini LEDs, still absolutely hits the mark with its regular LED backlight, which still has local dimming across 100 different zones.

It's a good-looking TV, too. With a premium design that boasts a silvery metallic finish.

And when it comes to picture quality, we called it "impressive" considering it's a mid-range set. It manages to retain a surprising amount of the quality of Samsung's premium TVs, considering it comes in at a hell of a lot cheaper.

In our full review, we praised the set, saying: "It’s a testament to how good the Q80D’s light control is for its money that it’s only this deep into the picture quality section that we get to another strength that’s long been associated with Samsung TVs: sharpness."

The Samsung Q80D's spec sheet is a perfect fit for a mid-range TV. There's a VA LCD panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120Hz inputs and VRR and the Tizen-based smart interface that gives you access to the best streaming services.

The 55-inch version is the one we reviewed and to which we bestowed five stars. For just under £600, we can't quite believe the price.

If you want to go much, much bigger, the 75-inch model is also at a discounted price of just £999 at Amazon.

We haven't tested this specific size of the Q80D, and as LCD TVs don't necessarily scale up consistently, we absolutely can't guarantee that it's as good as the 55-inch model we have tested.

Still, the 75-inch model could well be worth a punt if you want a very large TV with a very large discount.

