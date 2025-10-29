Black Friday might only be one month away, but why wait when you can pick up the 65-inch Hisense U7N for just £702 at Amazon (down from its £899 launch price)?

We think you should act now for a number of reasons. First, this is a record-low price. Second, it's discounted by almost £200 on its launch price. And third, it's £87 cheaper than when it was last discounted in August.

Quite apart from the outstanding price, this four-star TV has impressed us with its pluckiness, punching well above its weight for a Mini LED TV.

Save 22% (£197) Hisense U7N 65-inch: was £899 now £702 at Amazon With solid picture quality and competitive gaming features, the U7N is one of the best performers at this price. There are also 384 dimming zones that create superior contrast control typically reserved for televisions costing significantly more. Own it now for a new record-low price.

The Hisense U7N is the middle Mini LED option in the Chinese TV maker’s current lineup. The manufacturer has created a TV that boasts a range of premium features while still keeping the price remarkably low.

The U7N is a dream for gamers. Dedicated gaming features, including 4K/144Hz (an extension of 4K/120Hz that hardcore PC gamers will appreciate), are often seen only on more expensive TVs. For Xbox gamers, the inclusion of Dolby Vision Gaming will also be a welcome touch.

All very positive so far. There is a reason, however, we gave the 65-inch U7N model just the four stars. This is mostly because of its “struggle with very bright scenes, where it has a tendency to push too hard and flatten sections of the picture.”

If that's a problem for you, then Hisense does offer a more premium U8N model, which differentiates itself by the display technology used. The 65-inch U7N’s backlight is split into 384 dimming zones and the screen has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. That’s a lot lower than the U8N, which features 1600 dimming zones and can produce a claimed 3000 nits of peak brightness.

For those who want a high-performing TV without having to pay for it, though, the U7N 65-inch is a fantastic option at this price. It could be yours for just £702 at Amazon.

