An Award-winner in 2021, the Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a great surround sound system for any home cinema enthusiast. And it's now fallen to a new low price.

Specifically, just £899 at Peter Tyson. That's a whopping £651 cheaper than Amazon. See, it pays to shop around.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack deal

Bringing together Q Acoustics' 3050i floorstanders and its 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack, the 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a marriage made in heaven. The cabinets are rigid, and the 3050is’ 20mm soft dome tweeter has been decoupled from the baffle via a suspension system to isolate it from vibrations from the two sandwiching 16.5cm woofers.

It also uses Q Acoustics' HPE (Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer) technology. This is basically a tube filled with damping material inside the cabinet, which absorbs unwanted energy and reduces resonance, minimising interference with the sound.

And that sound really is something special. It's full of energy and exuberance, but not fatiguingly so – what makes it all the more impressive is how it balances this with a great amount of maturity and insight.

There's plenty of bass to play with, but it's handled nimbly thanks to the snappy timing on show. Dialogue is clean and crisp through the centre channel, and the performance as whole remains dynamic and engaging throughout. A class act, and at this price, an easy buying decision.

You will need to be a member of Peter Tyson's VIP scheme to be eligible for the deal, but joining is free.

