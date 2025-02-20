Save £650 on this five-star Q Acoustics 5.1 home cinema setup
Just £899
An Award-winner in 2021, the Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a great surround sound system for any home cinema enthusiast. And it's now fallen to a new low price.
Specifically, just £899 at Peter Tyson. That's a whopping £651 cheaper than Amazon. See, it pays to shop around.
Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack deal
Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack was £1550 now £899 at Peter Tyson (save £651)
An oldie but a goodie, this 5.1 system won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2021, and still stands up today. It's versatile, detailed, snappy and musical, and guaranteed to instantly upgrade your home movie watching. Five stars
Read the Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack review
Bringing together Q Acoustics' 3050i floorstanders and its 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack, the 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a marriage made in heaven. The cabinets are rigid, and the 3050is’ 20mm soft dome tweeter has been decoupled from the baffle via a suspension system to isolate it from vibrations from the two sandwiching 16.5cm woofers.
It also uses Q Acoustics' HPE (Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer) technology. This is basically a tube filled with damping material inside the cabinet, which absorbs unwanted energy and reduces resonance, minimising interference with the sound.
And that sound really is something special. It's full of energy and exuberance, but not fatiguingly so – what makes it all the more impressive is how it balances this with a great amount of maturity and insight.
There's plenty of bass to play with, but it's handled nimbly thanks to the snappy timing on show. Dialogue is clean and crisp through the centre channel, and the performance as whole remains dynamic and engaging throughout. A class act, and at this price, an easy buying decision.
You will need to be a member of Peter Tyson's VIP scheme to be eligible for the deal, but joining is free.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.