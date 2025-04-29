If you are looking for a home cinema speaker package at a discount, this deal could be the one for you.

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is available for £899 at Peter Tyson, saving you £651 compared with Amazon's price of £1550.

To get these savings, you will need to be a member of Peter Tyson's VIP scheme. But don't worry, it's free and easy to sign up.

During testing, we praised this package's "detailed, gut-rumbling bass, that is at once expertly integrated and impossible to ignore." At this lowest-ever price, this is a great deal on a surround sound system for home cinema enthusiasts.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack deal

Bringing together Q Acoustics' 3050i floorstanders and its 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack, the 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a marriage made in heaven. The cabinets are rigid, and the 3050is’ 20mm soft-dome tweeter has been decoupled from the baffle via a suspension system to isolate it from vibrations from the two sandwiching 16.5cm woofers.

It also uses Q Acoustics' HPE (Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer) technology. This is basically a tube filled with damping material inside the cabinet, which absorbs unwanted energy and reduces resonance, minimising interference with the sound.

And that sound really is something special. It's full of energy and exuberance, but not fatiguingly so – what makes it all the more impressive is how it balances this with a great amount of maturity and insight.

There's plenty of bass to play with, but it is handled nimbly thanks to the snappy timing on offer. Dialogue is clean and crisp through the centre channel, and the performance as a whole remains dynamic and engaging throughout. A class act, then – and, at this price, an easy buying decision.

