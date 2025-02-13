Samsung's awesome, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar package is on sale again

Despite Samsung's five-star Dolby Atmos full sound system wowing us during testing, the eye-watering price tag of £1699 surely put many off. But all is not lost! You can now get the awesome Samsung HW-Q990D for £969 at Amazon. That's a grand total of £730 you could save.

We saw a short-lived saving back in October where a cashback offer effectively brought the cost of the system down to £579, but this was (understandably) quickly withdrawn so could be chalked up to a mistake on the seller's part. That makes this the closest to a 'real' deal we have seen in a while.

Consisting of a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers, this impressive system boasts a massive 11.1.4 total channel count. We said in our review that it is a "hugely compelling package" and good value compared to others in the market, so this deal is worth your time.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 now £969 at Amazon (save £730)

It may not be the absolute lowest deal we've seen on the Samsung HW-Q990D, but anything below £1000 for this fantastically immersive 11.1.4 soundbar system is worth taking a closer look. It supports all the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making it ideal to watch your favourite movies of shows.

The HW-Q990D is definitely up there when it comes to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. Creating truly immersive and realistic sound is what all soundbars are really aiming for, and this package delivers.

We said in our review: "The Q990D does a superb job of delivering Atmos-ness[.] It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system. It’s not only that planes sweep across, above and behind the listening position, impressive though that is, but the varied distance from you that effects appear in – some very close to your ear and others across the room."

It has some great features as well, most notably its upgraded HDMI connectivity. With two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's perfect for gamers looking to maximise their next-gen console set-ups. The system also supports the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

If your budget can stretch to this deal on an immersive soundbar, then this is one for the top of your list.

