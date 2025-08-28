A high-performing Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system for under £2000

If you're setting up a home cinema, then I expect you'll have already decided which TV or projector you're going to go for. But, as important as this device is, it's not the only thing you need.

Equally as important is the device you're going to use to deliver outstanding sound. A lot of people will shoot for one of the best soundbars, but if you want a complete package, then we recommend one of the best surround-sound systems instead.

One of the best is the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package, which is now on sale for £1999 at Peter Tyson.

This Award-winning, five-star package comes in black, oak and white finishes so you can make sure it fits perfectly into your cinema set-up. With a movie's sound being as important as the picture, there's no use skimping on an underperforming speaker. Thankfully with this deal you don't have to.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 5.1 speaker package: was £2,796 now £1,999 at Peter Tyson This Award-winning, five-star speaker package isn't the cheapest, but it is one of the best. Serving up punchy, dynamic, and accurate home cinema audio, Bowers & Wilkins hits all the right notes with this set of speakers. We originally tested it at £2800 and are glad to now see it drop below £2000.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and remains the system we recommend to people with cash to spare that want to invest in a fantastic surround-sound set-up that will do true justice to movies.

The system on offer combines 606 S3 speakers as the right and left channels, 607 S3 speakers as the surrounds, the HTM6 S3 as the centre channel and an ASW610 subwoofer.

Putting it through its paces in our test room paired with our reference Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier, the results were amazing. Whether it was an iconic scene from space epic Interstellar or an action-packed dogfight in Top Gun: Maverick, the B&W package delivered detailed and insightful sound with plenty of warmth and richness, particularly around vocals.

Add to this its wonderful dynamics and energetic nature, and it becomes an easy recommendation.

Our reviewers’ conclusion says it all: “Truthfully, we had a sneaking suspicion that this package could be excellent based on our prior experience with the 606 S3 and 607 S3 stereo pairs. However, we’re still taken aback by how good this package sounds as a whole. Clear, detailed, rich, and dynamic – this speaker system ticks all of our boxes.”

Get all this and more for £1999 at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package review

These are the best surround sound systems we’ve tested

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars