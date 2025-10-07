Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to grab a bargain, and when we saw that this five-star soundbar had dropped in price, we couldn't help but tell you about it.

For just £799 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus smashes the previous lowest price we've ever seen of £999, making an overall £500 discount on this impressive 'bar.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your home cinema set-up with a soundbar that really packs a punch, now is the time to do it.

This deal is exclusive for Prime members, so you'll need to sign up to take advantage of this incredible price.

Save £500 Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus: was £1,299 now £799 at Amazon The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a five-star pick that, while it may be the smaller version of the Ambeo Max, still impresses where it counts. A wide soundfield, good musical ability and easy app set-up and controls are just some of what you get with this excellent soundbar. And right now, it's sporting a seriously enticing £500 discount.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus may be considered more of a "normal" bar compared to its sibling, the Ambeo Soundbar Max, but it won't cost you nearly as much, making it an excellent addition to your home cinema set-up if you're working on a budget.

Yes, it may be only 105cm long and just under 8cm in height, but the Ambeo Plus still has a frankly astonishing ability to fill a room with sound, despite its much smaller footprint.

And if you're looking to upgrade your at-home experience with a space-saving solution, it may be physically compact, but you won't have to compromise on sound.

It has an impressive feature set, too. There's eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket and two HDMI 2.0 inputs – but note that the 2.0 certification means it can't support 4K/120Hz gaming or VRR.

It can though, thanks to the eARC connection, allow for Dolby Atmos playback in the high-quality True HD format. With Bluetooth 5.0 and wi-fi alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Google Chromecast all built in, there are plenty of ways to stream.

Plus the easy to use Sennheiser Smart Control app will be your soundbar's greatest friend, from set-up to daily use.

All this led us to say in our full review: "It's easy to see the Ambeo Plus as a scaled-back relative of the Ambeo Max – it's smaller, tamer and is just a much more typical soundbar overall. However, it still feels like an Ambeo device, as Sennheiser hasn’t sacrificed the spacious and grand presentation as a compromise."

And right now it's just £799 at Amazon, which is an unbelievable price you can only enjoy during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. So, hurry up!

