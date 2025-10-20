The Hisense AX5125H is a true diamond in the rough, offering decent audio quality for surprisingly little money. And, after recently winning a coveted 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award, it just dropped in price.

For just £199 at Amazon (save £50), this soundbar system is arguably the biggest Dolby Atmos bargain of the year and the lowest price we've ever seen it drop to.

So, if you're in the market for a complete Dolby Atmos (and DTS:X) system in a box that costs less than most solo soundbars, you are most certainly in the right place.

Save £50 Hisense AV5125H: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H is a Dolby Atmos soundbar system that'll not only elevate your home cinema setup, but it'll do so at an incredibly reasonable price. It boasts amazing weight, scale and spaciousness for the money, and right now, you can save £50. Grab room-filling, sofa-shaking exuberance for a bargain price.

The Hisense AX5125H just won a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award and has prompted questions like, is this the home cinema bargain of the year? So, you shouldn't be all that surprised to hear we're seriously impressed with this Dolby Atmos soundbar system.

Initially tested at £249, we called it a "brilliant budget gem" and right now, it's just £199 at Amazon.

But, what do you get for your money? Well, a lot. With support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, easy set-up and operation, all packed into not just a soundbar for this price, but a Hisense package that includes a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surrounds.

The fact you can get this much kit with these specs for this price is really rather impressive – and the fact it actually sounds good, too, is pretty astonishing.

While many owners will simply connect their TV to the Hisense AX5125H via HDMI eARC/ARC and be done with it, those with external sources will be pleased to hear that the soundbar also has a dedicated HDMI input, though for gaming, it's limited to 60Hz.

Given the price and the fact the surrounds that come as part of the package are dinky, our expert testers didn't have high hopes for the AX5125H's sound, but they were immediately struck by how cohesive and enveloping the presentation is.

Plus, they said in their full review: "The subwoofer is really rather impressive, given the system cost. It's capable of going very loud and very deep, and while it of course lacks the sophistication of a good, standalone sub, it's not the woolly, monotonal blunt instrument that one would expect at this level."

It's safe to say the Hisense AX5125H caught us completely off guard. Considering it's price in comparison to purchasing a solo soundbar, it's an unbelievable deal. If you thought convincing, exciting Dolby Atmos sound was out of your budget, think again.

