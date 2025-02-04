This 5-star Dolby Atmos soundbar's price tag has dropped by £400
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is down to £999
If you are on the hunt for a five star Dolby Atmos soundbar at a dazzling price drop, you've come to the right place. The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is selling for its lowest price ever, boasting £400 off its usual price.
You can now get it for £999 from Amazon, making this deal best we’ve ever seen on the award winning soundbar.
With convincing Dolby Atmos delivered in a neat package, this is a deal worthy of a closer look.
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 was £1399 now £999 at Amazon (save £400)
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve tested this year – which is why we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award. Five stars
Having reviewed the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 in our dedicated listening rooms against key rivals, including the Sonos Arc, we can confirm it is one of 2024’s best Dolby Atmos soundbars.
At a technical level it's impressive, featuring a 13 driver setup that pairs four front woofers and three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters on the side. Up top these are complemented by two up-firing speakers. That’s a significant step forward on the HT-A7000 it’s replacing – which was itself an award winner during its launch year and top performer until the Bar 9’s arrival.
During our tests we found the Bar 9 delivers excellent audio with superb clarity, detail and punch. But what sets it apart from rivals is the sense of directionality it brings to movie audio. Most soundbars struggle to deliver any sense of height, a key part of Atmos’ goal to deliver “a dome of sound”, but the Bar 9 manages to – albeit not to the degree a full Atmos setup with ceiling speakers would.
We said as much in our review where we concluded: ”the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is comfortably better than the excellent HT-A7000 that preceded it. For clarity, detail, dynamics, solidity and outright Atmos-ness, it’s hard to fault, and its design is a big improvement, too.”
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
These are the best soundbars we’ve reviewed
We rate the best surround sound systems
Our picks of the best projectors
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
- Alastair StevensonEditor in Chief