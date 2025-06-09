Samsung's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system blew us away last year. In fact, it dethroned the likes of Sonos and Sony to achieve the coveted Product of the Year title in the soundbar category, which is no easy task.

The HW-Q990D's only relative flaw was that, at launch, it cost quite a lot of money. We reviewed the system at £1699, though that price has dropped significantly since then due to it being available for over a year. A successor, the HW-Q990F, has also hit the market since.

This has led to major discounts, including this deal from Amazon, which knocks the HW-Q990D down to its lowest price yet. The previously lowest price that we've recorded was £899, however, you can snap up this soundbar, surround speakers and subwoofer package for just £789.

That's a discount of £910; a stunning saving by any metric, especially on a home cinema sound system this talented.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 now £789 at Amazon (save £910)

The Samsung Q990D is, hands down, the finest soundbar system we've ever tested and reviewed. This is backed up by the fact that we gave it a much-coveted five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. And for just £789, you can pick up the set for the best price we've ever seen.

When we first reviewed the Samsung Q990D, we were immediately impressed by the offering of a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box.

It features a simple setup process that's very forgiving when it comes to the wireless surround speaker placement, thanks to Samsung's clever onboard audio processing. This means you can get straight into the immersive audio action without needing to dig out your tape measure first.

Our reviewers praised it by saying, “It's a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specs and features. If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and 12 individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist.”

The Q990D excels with Dolby Atmos soundtracks thanks to its expressive and expansive soundcape. It also has an impressive level of precision. It’s not only that it sweeps across, above and behind the listening position, but it's also able to deliver effects at varied distances while retaining detail and accuracy.

Samsung scores bonus points for consideration, as it has also equipped the Q990D with two HDMI 2.1 pass-through connections, which support 4K/120Hz signals with all the gaming bells and whistles (namely VRR and ALLM). They even support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, despite Samsung TVs lacking support for the latter.

This really is the full package if you're looking for a feature-rich all-in-one Dolby Atmos solution. The fact that it's wireless keeps things tidy, and it certainly delivers the goods when it comes to sound quality. A £910 discount is also a sight to behold, so don't miss this fantastic Amazon saving.

