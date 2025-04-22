Investing in a soundbar is a great way to upgrade your TV's built-in speakers instantly and, if you are looking for a 'bar with "balanced sound and a great sense of space" at a discount, this deal could be the one for you.

The LG S70TY is currently available for just £278 at Amazon. That's a whopping £321 off its original price.

This Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer to really heighten the bass. With a solid set of features and an easy-listening experience, LG's 'bar is going for a bargain right now.

Need more convincing? The soundbar earned four stars in our comprehensive LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It’s set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well-catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that's significantly more accessible than its original RRP.

