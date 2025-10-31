Black Friday may not technically be for another month, but Samsung has already launched an early bird sale.

Shoppers can enjoy 20 per cent off a selection of products on the site with the code UNLOCK until Tuesday 4th of November.

On the audio side this includes savings on the Samsung HW-Q990F, which is great as we're big fans of the Dolby Atmos soundbar system, bestowing it a full five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award this year.

Right now, adding the code UNLOCK in the checkout will bring the price of the Dolby Atmos down to £1,279.20, which at first glance is pretty decent given its £1,699 launch price.

However, even with 20 per cent off, this is not the best price available right now. The Samsung HW-990F is currently available at B&Q for £850 – a good £429.20 cheaper than Samsung.

What Hi-Fi Award Winner Save 50% (£849) Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £850 at B&Q The Samsung HW-990F received a What Hi-Fi Award for the best soundbar system over £500, and for good reason. A compact but powerful subwoofer helps this system deliver crisp, engaging sound and a whole new level of bass performance. We've seen the HW-990F go lower, but if you're considering purchasing now, we'd recommend B&Q over the Samsung sale.

Bear in mind that we've seen the HW-Q990F hit a lowest price of £699 (though as part of a cashback deal), so we're predicting that we could see similar prices again this Black Friday.

We don't blame you if you just can't wait, though. The HW-990F is an excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar set, with clear and detailed sound, rich and controlled bass and an easy setup.

As we said in our review: "This system should be on the radar for anyone who wants a full Dolby Atmos experience without having to buy an AVR or finding the space to place countless speakers around your room. The compact new cube subwoofer is easily the star of the show, offering a richer, more focused sound with greater tonal variation."

The 300W subwoofer is far from the only draw, however – the HW-990F also boasts DTS:X support, HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision support), and countless sound modes.

So while we're big fans of Samsung products, we'd suggest doing some price comparisons before purchasing from their current sale.

There are better deals out there right now, and we could see even better ones in the coming month.

But if you're keen for a good saving now, then consider the Samsung HW-990F at B&Q for £850 or check out the Samsung sale in general if you just want to browse – just make sure to check the price at other stores to make sure it's actually the best deal available before pulling the trigger.

MORE:

Check out our guide to the best soundbars

Great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is home to some home cinema bargains right now