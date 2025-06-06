While Samsung's latest soundbar package, the Q990F, is finally here, there's still plenty of reason to look at its predecessor.

The Q990D is an Award-winning Dolby Atmos surround sound system with a shining five-star review from our team of experts.

But, the biggest reason we're recommending it right now is because it's just crashed down to its lowest ever price, just £789 at Amazon.

That's over £900 less than the Q990F. If you've not cottoned on by now, we love this soundbar package. And at this price, you'd be hard pushed to find a deal as good as this.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 £789 at Amazon (save £910)

The Samsung Q990D is a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box. Its won awards, its gained five-stars, and now it's at an jaw-droppingly low price. There's two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a massive 11.1.4 total channel count and large, immersive sound. Five stars

The Samsung Q990D won our What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in the soundbar category in 2024 – and holds a coveted spot amongst the best soundbars.

No surprise really considering it's the complete package, consisting of a Dolby Atmos soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers.

Sure, the Samsung Q990F launched earlier this year, and while we're yet to give it a full review, we praised it during a hands on for being "a promising sequel".

But, that won't stop us from recommending the Q990D – especially when it's dropped to just £789 at Amazon. A fraction of the Q990F's £1699 launch price.

In our Samsung Q990D review, we said: "The Q990D does a superb job of delivering Atmos-ness, too. It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system."

Adding: "If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and twelve individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist."

And it comes packed out with features that are sure to impress with the addition of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a rare offering from soundbars, including full support for advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

Plus, there's music streaming built-in, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Samsung makes a lot of TVs and fortunately, it also makes Award-winning soundbars to go with it. The Q990D is certainly one of them – and for £789, it truly is a phenomenal deal.

