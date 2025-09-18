The JBL Bar 300 is one of the best budget soundbar alternatives we've tested, thanks to its stylish build and impressive feature set.

And right now, you can pick it up for its lowest-ever price, just £229 at Richer Sounds. That's just over £100 off its original price.

While we've previously seen it drop to £239, this beats it by an extra tenner, and you can't turn your nose up at that!

Save £101 JBL Bar 300: was £330 now £229 at Richer Sounds With the four-star JBL Bar 300, you get plenty of bang for your buck, especially at this discount price. It's got a crisp, bassy sound performance and clear dialogue that's sure to impress. And while it might not be the best in class, it's low-end is impressive and offers a great feature set for the money.

The JBL Bar 300 earned a four-star rating from our expert testers and was praised for its budget price, even when it cost £330. Now, with over £100 off, we're seriously impressed.

It's a feature-rich soundbar complete with Dolby Atmos support and a strong set of streaming options. Of course, all of this is great, but how does it sound?

Fortunately, while it may be clear and energetic, boasting a wonderfully crisp and bassy sound, we did say: "The JBL is missing a fair amount of heart."

Nonetheless, we added: "The bottom line is that it will very likely be an improvement on your TV’s built-in speakers."

But, it's the JBL Bar 300's feature set that makes it a far more interesting soundbar than it first appears. Quick, easy and hassle-free to set up with the optional JBL One app, Bluetooth 5.0, plus support for Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast.

And the Bar 300 also features a solid selection of physical connections, including HDMI eARC and optical, an HDMI out passthrough port (that supports 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision – an excellent feature at this price), a LAN connector for wired internet access and a USB A port.

Its biggest rival at this level, the Sony HT-S2000, will currently set you back £299. So, if budget is a priority, the JBL Bar 300 is seriously worth considering at this low price of £229 at Richer Sounds.

