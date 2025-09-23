LG's powerful soundbar package is close to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you are looking to improve your home cinema system's sub-par audio, investing in a soundbar is a great way to go. And, lucky for you, we have spotted a stunning deal that could be just the ticket.

The LG S70TY is down to £235 at Amazon, saving you an impressive £364 off its original price. That's close to the lowest price we have seen on this four-star 'bar and gets you more than half off.

Offering a balanced sound and a great sense of space, this Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and is well worth a second look, especially at such a low price.

LG S70TY: was £599 now £235 at Amazon (save £364)

While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in its class, the LG S70TY is a nicely balanced package that is simple to use and creates an easy-listening experience.

Need more convincing? The soundbar earned four stars in our LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering up your living room.

Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.

If you’re after something that packs a bit more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.

