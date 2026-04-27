The five-star Hisense AX5125H proved, when we reviewed it, that the best soundbars don't have to cost the earth. And now it’s even cheaper, thanks to this new Richer Sounds deal which slashes the price down to just £209.

The soundbar was a hands-down What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2025, praised for being the best soundbar under £500. Full disclosure, its price did drop briefly to £189 during last year’s Black Friday sales, but this latest discount is still a fantastic deal.

So, if you’ve been looking for a complete Dolby Atmos (and DTS:X) system in a box that will cost you less than most solo soundbars, your search is now over.

Save £40 Hisense AX5125H: was £249 now £209 at Richer Sounds How do you like the sound of room-filling, sofa-shaking, exuberant sound? If that's got you interested, we can highly recommend snapping up the Hisense AX5125H, which is discounted so generously. Boasting amazing weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos effect, this is one of the best soundbars under £500.

The Hisense AX5125H has prompted us to ask questions such as is this the home cinema bargain of the year? So it’s clear that we are massive fans of this Dolby Atmos soundbar system.

An Award winner and one of the best soundbars on the market right now, the Hisense AX5125H is an immersive, cinematic system at a budget price.

But what do you get for your money? Rather a lot actually. This Hisense package includes not only a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, but also a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers along with it.

There is support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and set up and operation are easy. There are several audio presets to choose from and two surround modes, Pure Surround and Surround Pro, to round off your listening experience.

While many owners will simply connect their TV to the Hisense AX5125H via HDMI eARC/ARC and be done with it, those with external sources (particularly those with lots of them) will be pleased to see that the soundbar also has a dedicated HDMI input. It is limited to 60Hz though, so might not be suitable for the most hardcore of gamers.

Given the price and the fact the surrounds that come as part of the package are dinky, our expert testers didn't have high hopes for the AX5125H's sonic ability. But they were immediately struck by how cohesive and enveloping the presentation is.

This led them to say in our review: “The subwoofer is really rather impressive, given the system cost. It’s capable of going very loud and very deep, and while it of course lacks the sophistication of a good, standalone sub, it’s not the woolly, monotonal blunt instrument that one would expect at this level.”

So, if you’re in the market for a full soundbar system but can’t stretch your budget to the much pricier Samsung HW-Q990F, this is a great option to upgrade your TV’s sound and will only cost you £209 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our full Hisense AX5125H review

Our pick of the best soundbars you can buy for every budget

Dolby Atmos: what is it? How can you get it?