Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 $596.79 at Crutchfield $698 at Amazon $698 at Best Buy $738 at Target Connectivity HDMI eARC, Optical, 3.5mm audio input, Bluetooth

Format support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Streaming? No

Voice control? No

Dimensions (hwd) 6.4 x 91 x 9cm (soundbar) / 39 x 28 x 39cm (subwoofer) / 22 x 11 x 9.8cm (each surround) The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is the more powerful and cinematic performer of the two, delivering a bigger, deeper and more immersive soundstage thanks in large part to its substantial subwoofer and impressive Atmos processing. It costs significantly more than the Hisense, but rewards that extra spend with stronger detail, scale and overall home cinema impact. Pros Superbly punchy, weighty bass

Impressively enveloping and cohesive surround sound and Atmos

Strong build quality Cons The cables will be off-putting to some

Some subwoofer fuzz when seriously stretched

No HDMI passthrough Hisense AX5125H Check Amazon Check Walmart Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, Optical, Bluetooth

Format support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Streaming? No

Voice control? No

Dimensions (hwd) 6 x 92 x 9cm (soundbar) / 29 x 21 x 30cm (subwoofer) / 14 x 9 x 11cm (each surround) The Hisense AX5125H is the clear value champion, offering a full 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos system with rear speakers and a subwoofer for a remarkably low price. While it can’t quite match the Sony’s outright power or refinement, it delivers immersive surround sound for far less money, making it one of the most affordable ways to build a proper Atmos setup. Pros Support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Amazing weight, scale and spaciousness for the money

Easy set-up and operation Cons Occasional slight over-exuberance from the sub

Some minor muffling of voices at times

Less bassy effects slightly lack dynamics

If you’re shopping for one of the best soundbars without spending flagship money, the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and the Hisense AX5125H should both be on your radar.

Each is a full Dolby Atmos package complete with a subwoofer and rear speakers, and on paper, they look very similar.

Both support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, both offer a multi-speaker setup with dedicated surrounds, and both aim to bring cinematic scale to relatively modest living rooms.

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Dig a little deeper, though, and the two systems take quite different approaches to design, features and sound delivery.

We’ve thoroughly reviewed both soundbars and, below, we’ve compared how they fare against each other to help make your decision that little bit easier.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 vs Hisense AX5125H: price

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 launched at £549 / $800 / AU$1199, though it’s commonly available for around £499 in the UK.

While that already places it in the relatively affordable Dolby Atmos category, the Hisense AX5125H undercuts it dramatically, coming in at around £249 / $350. That makes it one of the most affordable complete Atmos soundbar packages we’ve tested.

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That price difference is worth keeping in mind throughout this comparison. The Sony still represents strong value considering the amount of power and hardware involved, but the Hisense is almost shockingly inexpensive for a system that includes a soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers.

If you’re simply looking for the cheapest route to full surround sound, the Hisense clearly has the edge. But price isn’t everything – especially when performance and usability come into play. Which brings us on to…

** Winner: Hisense AX5125H **

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 vs Hisense AX5125H: design and build

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 takes a somewhat unusual approach to its layout. Instead of the soundbar acting as the hub, the subwoofer effectively serves as the brains of the system, housing the inputs and powering the overall setup.

The soundbar connects directly to the subwoofer via cable, while the sub wirelessly transmits surround information to a receiver box at the back of the room, which powers the two rear speakers.

This means you avoid running cables from the front of the room to the back, although the surrounds themselves are still wired to the receiver box.

Everything is finished in understated matte black, and feels reassuringly solid – the subwoofer in particular is enormous and extremely weighty.

The soundbar itself isn’t especially slim, but it should still sit comfortably in front of most TVs without blocking the screen.

The Hisense AX5125H, in contrast, feels simpler and more conventional – and it's entirely wireless (other than the power cables, of course).

The soundbar is compact enough to sit neatly on most media stands without obscuring the screen, while the overall system is designed to be easy to place around a typical living room.

While the styling is fairly functional, nothing feels cheap. The soundbar itself is solidly built, and while the rear speakers are very small – something that initially raised concerns during testing – their compact size makes them easy to position.

One particularly handy usability feature is the Hisense soundbar’s dot-matrix display, which shows information such as input selection, surround mode and volume level. It isn’t fancy, but it’s clear and effective, and it can be dimmed or turned off if needed.

Overall, the Sony system feels more substantial and premium, but the Hisense wins points for simplicity and everyday practicality.

** Winner: Hisense AX5125H **

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 vs Hisense AX5125H: features and connectivity

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is technically a 5.1 system. Instead of physical height speakers, it relies on Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro processing to virtually reproduce the height channels required for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks.

Sony’s rectangular X-Balanced drivers also provide a larger surface area than traditional circular drivers, helping them move more air and reproduce a broader range of frequencies. The system is rated at a substantial 1000W of total power, with 200W coming from the large subwoofer.

Connectivity is fairly straightforward, too. You get HDMI eARC/ARC, optical and a 3.5mm input, along with Bluetooth for music streaming. However, there are no HDMI passthrough inputs, meaning the system can’t be used as a hub for external sources such as game consoles or media players.

The Hisense AX5125H takes a slightly different approach. It’s a 5.1.2 system, meaning it includes two up-firing drivers in the soundbar to deliver genuine height effects for Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

Hisense rates the system at 500W of total power, split across three front channels, two surrounds, the subwoofer and the two height drivers in the bar.

Connectivity is actually a little more flexible than Sony’s offering. Alongside HDMI eARC, the soundbar also includes a dedicated HDMI input with passthrough support (albeit up to just 60Hz), as well as optical and Bluetooth connectivity.

** Winner: Hisense AX5125H **

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 vs Hisense AX5125H: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

Both systems impressed our reviewers, but they deliver their performance in slightly different ways.

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 produces a huge, room-filling presentation that feels far bigger than its price suggests. Despite lacking dedicated height speakers, its Atmos processing proves remarkably effective.

During testing with Blade Runner 2049, the system places voices and effects precisely within the soundfield. The unseen interviewer’s voice appears behind and slightly above the listener, while K’s dialogue remains firmly anchored to the screen.

The system also delivers impressive detail. In Master and Commander, splintering wood from cannon fire is reproduced clearly, while Civil War demonstrates convincing distance cues, with mortar shells landing far away and gunfire sounding oppressively close.

The large subwoofer is a real highlight, producing deep, powerful bass notes capable of shaking the sofa, while still maintaining good punch and tonal flexibility. Dialogue also remains clear even during dense action scenes, making the system a good choice for viewers who often struggle to hear speech in movies.

The Hisense AX5125H, meanwhile, delivers a performance that far exceeds expectations for its extremely low price. Despite the tiny rear speakers, the system still manages to serve up a cohesive and enveloping surround presentation.

Testing with the Washington DC battle sequence from Civil War reveals convincing surround movement, with gunfire travelling from the front of the room to the rear and helicopters hovering convincingly overhead.

Switching to Dune 2, the system’s up-firing drivers create effective height effects, with the swarm of Ornithopters appearing well above the listening position and extending deep into the room.

The subwoofer is also impressive for the money, delivering strong impact and plenty of depth. However, it can occasionally emphasise certain bass notes a little too strongly – something heard during The Batman, where one recurring bass note stands out more than the others.

When it comes to music, both systems are more limited. The Sony delivers a big, weighty presentation but lacks some dynamic energy, while the Hisense can occasionally sound slightly uneven due to its enthusiastic subwoofer.

Even so, both offer far bigger and more cinematic sound than most soundbars at their respective prices.

** Winner: Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 **

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 vs Hisense AX5125H: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both of these systems deliver exceptional performance for the money, hence their five-star ratings apiece.

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is the more powerful and cinematic performer overall. Its enormous subwoofer, strong detail retrieval and highly effective Atmos processing allow it to produce a genuinely room-filling home cinema experience.

The Hisense AX5125H, however, is almost impossible to ignore at its price. For roughly half the cost of the Sony, it delivers a complete Dolby Atmos surround package that produces surprisingly immersive sound and impressive bass performance.

If you want the most refined and powerful performance, the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is the stronger choice.

But if value is your top priority – and you simply want the cheapest route to convincing Dolby Atmos surround sound – the Hisense AX5125H is one of the most compelling budget home cinema systems we’ve tested to date.

Ultimately, which one is 'best' depends on your budget. If you can stretch to the Sony, it's worth doing so, but if your budget is more limited than that, the Hisense is incredibly good for its price.

** Overall winner: draw **