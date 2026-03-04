In the market for a premium 4K projector? Look no further. Right now, this What Hi-Fi? Award winner is available at its lowest-ever price!

For just £2749 at Peter Tyson, the five-star Epson EH-LS9000 can be yours for £250 off its original launch price. Considering this is just the second time we have seen a discount on this projector – it had previously dropped to £2899 – it's definitely worth talking about.

And there’s even better news: Peter Tyson is throwing in a free Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi with 64GB storage to sweeten the deal even more. Considering we rate it our overall top pick among the best streaming devices, that’s an easy recommendation too.

The Epson EH-LS9000 stands proudly among the best projectors we have tested. Beautifully crisp, punchy and three-dimensional picture quality, superb gaming specification and performance, and quiet operation are just some of the reasons we gave it five stars.

Described by the Japanese company as an “affordable high-end projector”, it sits below the LS12000 and even more premium QB1000. And while there have been some downgrades to hit that lower price, this is still an absolutely exceptional projector for the money.

Primarily intended for use in a dark (preferably blacked-out) home cinema room, the Black model fits right in. The White model can also be picked up for the same discount right now, if you prefer that finish.

And it's a quiet projector too, unless you push the brightness past 95 per cent. Our expert testers say: “Even when the fan does fully kick in, it’s still inaudible against the majority of most movie soundtracks.”

But, how does the image look? Well, we say: “There’s an awesome solidity and depth to the picture, which is particularly impressive at the 100-inch scale of our screen, and you almost feel as if you could reach into the image and poke the little figures in the distance.”

With the Vivid preset, you’ll get the most out of the LS9000, enjoying a picture with quite exceptional vibrancy and three-dimensionality without making things look forced. A slight caveat though that we noted a relative lack of black depth in this setting.

It is packed with features, with HDR support on board, plus support for the static HDR10 and HLG formats as well as the dynamic HDR10+. If you’re a gamer, you are also going to get a lot out of this projector, with its two HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/120Hz signals. We fired up Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on our PlayStation 5 and were treated to a really smooth and responsive gameplay experience.

There are no integrated streaming smarts in the EH-LS9000, but with the free Apple TV 4K as part of deal at Peter Tyson, you'll be able to fill in that gap.

Ultimately, our expert testers say: “A slight lack of black depth aside, the Epson EH-LS9000 is an exceptional home cinema projector that redefines performance expectations at this level.” And this price drop, to just £2749 at Peter Tyson, makes it an even more enticing find!

MORE:

Read our full Epson EH-LS9000 review

Check out the best projectors: budget, 4K and ultra-short-throw

And the best outdoor projectors: top models reviewed and rated