The summer months present the perfect opportunity to get outside, dust off the cobwebs and enjoy some glorious sunshine.

And if you're armed with one of the best outdoor projectors, you can create a stellar home cinema experience to enjoy on those mild glorious nights.

So, look no further than the Epson EF-22, which can be yours for just £699 at Peter Tyson.

It's not quite the best deal we've ever seen, dropping to £649 back in April, but a £300 saving is still not to be sniffed at.

Save £300 Epson EF-22: was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson The Epson EF-22 is our top pick for outdoor projectors with higher brightness than most of its competitors and some surprisingly loud built-in speakers. It boasts a unique and attractive design with an impressive amount of substance for a 'lifestyle' product. And you can save £300 right now – in both Black or Blue.

The Epson EF-22 is a staple pick amongst the best outdoor projectors we've ever tested. And if you've been umm-ing and ahh-ing about picking up a projector for summer, now is the perfect time.

For £300 off at Peter Tyson, the EF-22 delivers exceptionally vibrant and sharp pictures, thanks to its maximum brightness of 1000 ISO lumens. A surprising amount for a portable 'lifestyle' product.

Though, be warned there is one downside to the brightness, causing dark scenes to look a little washed out.

It also sits comfortably in an external cradle which provides you with plenty of adjustment options when setting it up. And it's a good thing too, considering it weighs 3kg.

The unit also has reasonable hardware and features considering its size and price. The 3LCD laser lighting system delivers a Full HD resolution picture up to 150 inches in size.

HDR support is basic, but on a par with other portable units. HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats, via both its internal apps or external sources, are supported. As usual, there’s no support for the premium Dolby Vision or HDR10+ formats.

And sound-wise, we said in our full review: "The speakers sound clean and recover plenty of detail from a decent sound mix, and the midrange is expansive enough to make vocals sound well-rounded and contextualised."

If you're looking for an easy to setup projector that strikes a nice balance between size and outdoor performance, this is a seriously good pick, even at full price.

More

Read our full Epson EF-22 review

Best outdoor projectors 2025: top models reviewed and rated

And check out the best projector deals