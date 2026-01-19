If we have given a hi-fi product five stars and crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, then you know it delivers outstandingly across the board.

That is no more true than with one of our favourite affordable 4K projectors, the Epson EH-TW7100. And right now you can snap up one of these five-star stunners for just £1199 at Peter Tyson.

That's a new record-low price, shaving £50 off the previous low. Sounds like the right time to set up that home cinema you've been dreaming about for a while.

Save £400 Epson EH-TW7100 4K projector: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Peter Tyson This is one of the best projectors on the market right now thanks to its picture quality that out-punches the outlay and built-in features that will fulfil your wildest dreams. 4K projector deals like this don't come along all too often, so if you're looking for an upgrade, now's a great time to make the jump.

The Epson EH-TW7100 is a brilliantly well-judged and affordable 4K projector and our expert testers said as much when they carried out their full review.

While it's a shade pricier than an entry-level device, securing it for £1199 at Peter Tyson makes it a tad more enticing.

With excellent contrast, a balanced, nuanced colour palette and good connectivity options, it's a solid option for most people.

It's easy to set up and install, as well as producing a picture that emulates that of the cinema – exactly what you want to hear when shopping for a projector.

And fortunately, you don't have to tinker with any settings to get a great image right from the get-go. All the preset modes are very well judged, and the colours are balanced with naturally smooth motion.

You'll be able to project a 100 inch image from distances between 2.95 and 4.77m and the unit can be ceiling, rear rack or desktop mounted.

While there's a lot to love about the EH-TW1700, it's the Bluetooth for audio-out to a soundbar or wireless speakers that is one of the most impressive features, as well as the sufficient HDMI and powered USB ports.

All this led us to say in our review: “That performance, combined with its luminance, connectivity options, flexibility and the available accessories, all add up to a superb family projector that will make an excellent addition to almost any home. You won’t find better in this class.”

Which is why we are particularly happy to recommend it at its current price of £1199.

