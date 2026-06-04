Save an incredible £600 on the Award-winning Epson EH-TW7100 projector

The recommended entry-level projector in our best projectors guide is the Hisense M2 Pro; but that model seems to be out of stock everywhere I checked.

If you need an affordable 4K projector right now, then, we suggest the Epson EH-TW7100. It is discounted right now down to just £999 at Amazon and Peter Tyson.

It’s also not far behind the Hisense in terms of performance, as evidenced by our five-star rating. We also gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award, which is far from easy to achieve. Get it now for a record-low price.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The Epson EH-TW7100 is a brilliantly well-judged and affordable 4K projector and our expert testers said as much when they carried out their exacting review.

While it’s a shade pricier than an entry-level device, securing it for £999 at Amazon makes it a whole lot more enticing.

With excellent contrast, a balanced, nuanced colour palette and good connectivity options, it’s a solid option for most people.

It’s easy to set up and install, as well as producing a picture that emulates that of the cinema – exactly what you want to hear when shopping for a projector.

And fortunately, you don’t have to tinker with any settings to get a great image right from the get-go. All the preset modes are well judged, and the colours are balanced with naturally smooth motion.

You’ll be able to project a 100 inch image from between 2.95 and 4.77m away from the screen, and the unit can be ceiling, rear-rack or desktop mounted.

The EH-TW1700 has Bluetooth for audio-out to a soundbar or wireless speakers, which is a really useful and impressive feature. To go with that it also has sufficient HDMI and powered USB ports.

All this led us to say in our review: “That performance, combined with its luminance, connectivity options, flexibility and the available accessories, all add up to a superb family projector that will make an excellent addition to almost any home. You won’t find better in this class.”

Which is why we are particularly happy to recommend it at its current price of £999.

MORE:

Read our full Epson EH-TW7100 review

Check out the best projectors: budget, 4K and ultra-short-throw

Plus, the best outdoor projectors: top models reviewed and rated