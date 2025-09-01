Yes, the summer is a great time to make use of the best outdoor projectors; but so is autumn.

’Tis the season, after all, to grab those warm blankets and take full advantage of the longer nights for outdoor watching.

What's even better? You can make an epic saving in the process.

At just £599 on Amazon, our top pick for outdoor projectors, the Epson EF-22, has just crashed to the lowest price we have seen.

But you'll have to be quick, it's only for a limited time!

Save £400 Epson EF-22: was £999 now £599 at Amazon The Epson EF-22 is, on the surface, an attractive and practical design. And when you delve in deeper, you'll be even more impressed by its vibrant and sharp pictures, an excellent maximum brightness of 1000 ISO lumens and built-in speakers that are loud and clear. And right now, you can save a whopping £400 while securing this solid performer.

The Epson EF-22 is one of the best outdoor projectors we've had the pleasure of testing.

And while there are certain obvious criteria when it comes to outdoor watching – you want to be able to see it and you certainly want to be able to hear it – fortunately, the EF-22 delivers.

Its 3LCD laser lighting system delivers a Full HD resolution up to 150 inches in size, fed by an unusually high (by lifestyle-projector standards) claimed 1000 ISO lumens of max brightness.

And while it certainly produces vibrant and bright pictures, it's also worth mentioning the small caveat that dark scenes can look a little washed out.

HDR support is basic, but on a par with other portable units. HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats, via both its internal apps or external sources, are supported. As usual, there is no support for the premium Dolby Vision or HDR10+ formats.

The sound doesn't quite meet the standards of the picture, but the in-built speakers sound clean and recover plenty of detail from a decent sound mix.

During testing, we found it to be louder than many of its lifestyle projector rivals. And, of course, with £400 off at Amazon, you could use some of your savings on augmenting the audio, if you wish.

It also doesn't hurt that it's an attractive design that doesn't weigh too much (3kg) so it can easily be transported around your home – both inside and out.

If you're looking for a projector that strikes a nice balance between size and outdoor performance, the EF-22 does enough to be our top choice.

And at this lowest-ever price, it's worth some serious consideration.

More

Read our full Epson EF-22 review

Best outdoor projectors 2025: top models reviewed and rated

And check out the best projector deals