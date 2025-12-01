Black Friday has given way to Cyber Monday, and while some of the best deals from this weekend have dried up, there is one home cinema bargain that remains, and it happens to be one of the best from the world of home cinema.

The Award-winning Hisense PL2 can still be found at a record-low price of £959 at a few retailers, saving you £1040 from the original price. You'll want to head to Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound and Vision or Peter Tyson to score this saving.

Amazon, on the other hand, has it listed for £1199; that's £240 more than the retailers listed above. Avoid paying over the odds this Cyber Monday by ditching Amazon if you're thinking of picking up this five-star projector.

Capable of beaming an image up to 150 inches onto your projector screen or, in a pinch, your wall, the PL2 offers up a feast of impressive picture and sound credentials.

This UST utilises Hisense's X-Fusion Laser Technology, which is capable of producing a bright 2700 lumen image, with punchy and vibrant colours to match. Despite this, we considered the PL2 to be balanced and consistent in our full review, and the 4K resolution means details are sharp.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are both supported, which is appreciated as many projectors include neither, and Dolby Atmos is featured via the 30W speaker system, as well as via HDMI eARC.

Better still, Hisense includes its comprehensive Vidaa streaming platform on board, meaning you won't need to plug anything into the PL2 if streaming is your preferred method of watching.

The only area where the PL2 lags slightly behind is its gaming specifications. HDMI 2.1 is technically on board, but the projector can only reach 60Hz at 4K, or 120Hz at 1080p.

There is also an included game mode, which is automatically applied when the projector detects a signal from a gaming source. Ultimately, at this price, we find that small gaming-related setback to be far from a dealbreaker.

At its launch price of £1999, we already considered this projector to offer huge value for money. However, at just £959 at Richer Sounds – a discount of £1040 – this becomes one of the best value home cinema deals of the year.