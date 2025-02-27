Unmissable 4K Blu-ray player deal sees sensational five-star Sony with £50 off

News
By
published

A hugely capable and affordable 4K disc-spinner with few rivals

Sony UBP-X700 with the disc tray open sitting below the corner of a TV with The 5th Wave 4K Blu-ray case sitting to the right.
(Image credit: Sony)

As video streaming services have taken over as the driving force behind a lot of the the video content we consume today, this has opened up opportunities to those of us who prefer physical formats. Blu-ray disc bargains can be found all over the internet whether you’re looking for the Full HD or 4K variety.

The only slight issue is that the pool of Blu-ray players you have to choose from has shrunk dramatically in recent years. Some manufacturers such as Samsung and LG pulled out of the market altogether but one brand still hanging on in there is Sony, one of the founding fathers of the format.

If you want to upgrade an ageing player or simply fancy taking advantage of all those Blu-ray bargains and want to own some of your favourites on disc, Sony has a great affordable player, the UBP-X700 which is £200 at Amazon, down from £250.

Sony UBP-X700 was £250, now £200 at Amazon (save £50)Five stars

Sony UBP-X700 was £250, now £200 at Amazon (save £50)
The Sony UBP-X700 has been around for a few years now, but it’s still a classy machine for those who don’t want to spend a fortune. If you’re upgrading from a cheaper old deck or want to add one to your system as an alternative to video streaming, the Sony will wow you with a crisp, and natural picture, bursting with colour. Five stars

View Deal

It’s a fantastic option if you don’t want to spend more on our current Award-winner, the Panasonic DP-UB820EB. The Panasonic deck has actually gone up in price over the past few years to £349 which makes this Sony offer all the more tempting. It Supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 and even features two HDMI outputs, just in case you need to feed a projector and TV.

In our Sony UBP-X700 review we were quick to praise the players image quality, saying “it displays a wonderfully subtle picture that’s impeccably judged while being hugely entertaining. Skin-tones are natural, action scenes are handled with smooth and stable motion, and there’s a lifelike quality to the picture that just draws you in.”

But we all know that picture quality is only half the equation when it comes to Blu-ray players. And sonically, the Sony doesn’t disappoint either: “special effects are flung about with agility and precision, and there’s a good amount of attack and punch”. If you partner the Sony with a suitable entry-level surround sound system, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Given the dearth of competition, you have to credit to Sony for outlasting many of its rivals and keeping this player in production. It’s a great, affordable machine and one that’s even better value now, thanks to a £50 price cut at Amazon.

MORE:

See our pick of the best 4K Blu-ray players

The 30 best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema surround sound system

Dolby Vision HDR: everything you need to know

TOPICS
Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

Read more
Sony UBP-X700
Sony UBP-X700 with the disc tray open sitting below the corner of a TV with The 5th Wave 4K Blu-ray case sitting to the right.
Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players 2025: budget to premium disc players
Sony UBP-X800
Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB
Panasonic DP-UB150EB review
Panasonic DP-UB150EB
Panasonic DP-UB9000 review
Panasonic DP-UB9000 review
Latest in Blu-ray Players
A stack of Blu-ray cases on a wooden shelf
Sony announces that it will officially end production of recordable Blu-ray discs in February
A still from Paramount Pictures&#039; Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal kneeling in an arena with sand running through his fingers.
Gladiator II is available to buy digitally now – but there's a better way to get it
panasonic ub820 black friday deal graphic
Ditch streaming and take ownership back this Black Friday as our favourite 4K Blu-ray player drops by $100
Panasonic DP-UB820EB
Best Blu-ray players 2024
Deadpool and Wolverine limited edition Blu-ray on a white background
Disney has announced that two of its upcoming 4K Blu-rays will include Dolby Vision – and it's good news for Marvel and Alien fans
Sony PS5 Pro on a white background with a detatched disc drive accessory
Sony's detachable 4K Blu-ray disc drive is selling out ahead of the PS5 Pro launch
Latest in News
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse