Sony's Award-winning TA-AN1000 sits atop our list of best AV receivers for a very good reason. It delivers supreme cinematic sound at a price that more than justifies its performance, and we deemed this to be the case when it originally retailed for £999.

That price tanked in the Black Friday sales, reaching as low as £649 at Amazon, and it's not gone back up since, meaning you can still grab this five-star amp at a discount of £350.

Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Amazon We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023, 2024 and 2025. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving a little more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

If you're shopping for an AVR and haven't considered the Sony TA-AN1000, then now is the time to change that. It's an amplifier that packs fantastic sound and excellent features into an easy-to-use and, generally speaking, pretty affordable package.

We awarded it five stars and bestowed it with the Product of the Year title not once, but twice, which should affirm exactly how we feel about it. It's also just secured a third year on our prestigious Awards list, which should serve as a testament to how great we think it is.

But in case you still want to know more, we'll run through exactly why we think it's so good.

As you'd hope, the TA-AN1000 excels at delivering proper cinematic sound, with an open, detailed and dynamic performance that blew our socks off when we reviewed it back in 2023.

It's effective at delivering large, bold, dynamic shifts with immediacy and impact, though its energetic characteristics don't come at the expense of subtler details.

Sony's Sound Field feature, which can also be found on its soundbars, is also featured. It opens up the sound to create a much bigger and immersive experience, but it does sacrifice some focus in the process. We certainly still think it has a place, but it will be up to you whether it's better switched on or off.

Features-wise, the Sony impresses yet again. Dolby Atmos is, of course, supported alongside DTS:X and Sony's 360 Degree Reality Audio, as is Dolby Vision HDR.

There are six HDMI inputs in total, three of which are the HDMI 2.1 standard, which can handle up to 4K/120Hz signals.

Pair that with an easy microphone-assisted setup process with an on-screen settings menu, and a long list of wireless streaming options (including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect), and it's hard to argue that the Sony is anything less than feature-packed and user-friendly.

With £350 slashed from the price at Amazon, this AV amplifier is sensational value for money thanks to its excellent sound and feature set.

