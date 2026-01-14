Are you craving smooth, rich, and powerful cinematic sound? Then you need one of the best AV receivers that money can buy. It's the Marantz Cinema 30, and right now it's discounted by £500 down to £3499 at Peter Tyson.

The Cinema 30 is for the person who desires a serious cinema setup and has the funds to indulge it. This is a feature-rich amplifier with a premium build quality, and it sounds absolutely fantastic! You really do get what you pay for here.

Premium price, elite performance: the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30 is a feature-rich beast that dominates its class.

Save £500 Marantz Cinema 30: was £3,999 now £3,499 at Peter Tyson It's a lot of money, but the Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment through and through. No wonder we rated it a full five stars when we reviewed it a few months ago. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR, and this £500 saving is the icing on the cake. Five Stars

Award-winner

We deem the Cinema 30, in our review, to be an AVR of “rare ability”, due to its sensational cinematic sound. Rich, punchy, dynamic, detailed, this AVR has it all – and it's the perfect amplifier to take your home cinema to the next level if you've been thinking of upgrading.

With 11 channels of amplification and a claimed 140W of power when two channels are driven, the Cinema 30 can easily drive a 7.2.2 channel Dolby Atmos system. DTS:X and Auro-3D are also on board, and you can easily configure and calibrate your system with the included Audyssey microphone.

It's the perfect hub for all of your connected devices, thanks to its seven HDMI 2.1 inputs, all of which support up to 4K/120Hz or 8K/60Hz with VRR, ALLM and QMS. HDR is also supported in all of the major formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

Wireless streaming is another key component of this AVR, with a wide range of services supported. Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Music HD, and HEOS are all available, allowing you to beam music directly to the amplifier from a smartphone or tablet.

We also have to give Marantz credit for how this AVR looks. Available in two finishes – Black or Silver Gold – the Cinema 30 is a handsome piece of home cinema kit, with Marantz's iconic circular display up front and sleek accent lighting that accentuates the textured metal finish; this AVR is easily one of the best-looking home cinema amplifier we have tested.

Having all of these features and good looks to match is all well and good, but sound performance is paramount, of course. Thankfully, the Cinema 30 delivers a smooth and refined sound that can balance huge scale and control without breaking a sweat.

This AVR has earned its spot as the reference amplifier in our AV testing room, which should serve as a testament to its performance. We have been using it to test the capabilities of the latest speaker packages from Fyne Audio and KEF, so keep your eyes peeled for reviews of those 5.1 speaker systems coming soon.

The on-screen setup menus and easy calibration have made this process refreshingly simple, and its reference-worthy sound has ensured that these speakers are performing at their very best.

If you've been considering an AVR upgrade for your home cinema setup, the Marantz Cinema 30 is simply the best around at this price. While it costs quite a lot more than our current AV receiver Product of the Year – the Sony TA-AN1000 – its stellar sound (and looks) make it a serious consideration if you have extra cash to spend.

This deal at Peter Tyson will, of course, soften the blow to your wallet, and we assure you that you won't regret the purchase once you hear it in action.

