The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is nearly half price with this Big Spring Sale deal

If you are looking to add smart streaming enhancements to your TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a great fix.

With Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deal, you can add one to your home cinema setup for £35 at Amazon. That saves you a neat £25.

We have not tested the newest model, but the previous version picked up a five-star review along with a What Hi-Fi? Award to boot.

Considering the common DNA the two share, while we can't personally attest to the new Fire Stick's performance, we're still comfortable flagging the deal here.

With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos support, the streamer offers more immersive audio with virtual height channels, along with 4K visuals.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £60 now £35 at Amazon (save £25)

With Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K looks to be a worth-while option to boost your TV's smarts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is simple affair with the ability to just slot into one of your TV's HDMI ports and using its own power through a USB cable.

It also features Alexa Voice Remote which means you can use voice controls without touching a button, and it can control your TV, soundbar and AV receiver too.

As well support for Dolby Vision/Atmos and HDR10+, there is HLG standards with 4K video at up to 60fps on offer.

On top of that, the Fire TV Stick 4K is well-stocked in terms of streaming services, including a Apple TV and Prime Video as PAYG options for films and TV.

In terms of rivals, there are not a whole lot of streamers with this price tag and features. While we have not tested it, the Roku Express 4K is a close match to the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Above it, more serious streamers such as the Apple TV 4K cost considerably more. With that in mind, if you are looking for something at a lower price, this stellar deal on the Amazon streamer is well worth a punt.

