The Super Bowl is this weekend, and you can experience the Big Game in Dolby Atmos for the first time. Comcast has added Atmos to its stream, to go with Dolby Vision HDR.

Now, there are some caveats. While the stream is 4K, it will be upscaled from HD rather than true 4K. Similarly, the Atmos is likely to be a virtualised surround signal. But still, it should definitely add to the experience.

Dolby Atmos adds height channels to the audio mix, creating a more immersive 'bubble' of sound than traditional 5.1 or 7.1 systems. Sounds can be placed precisely within the sound field, then manipulated and moved around. Even if your Atmos-compatible speaker system or soundbar lacks up-firing drivers, it can create a virtual height effect, though it's not as immersive as the real thing.

Comcast's streaming tech debuted at the Paris Olympics last year. It claims to offer "crisp quality, brighter colours and immersive audio" as well as “ultra-low latency” at higher bitrates than traditional 4K.

Super Bowl 59 sees the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to claim their third consecutive title – a feat that no team as ever achieved. They face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, in a rematch of Super Bowl 57 two years ago.

It airs live on Fox in the US and on Fox's free Tubi streaming service. You can watch via services like YouTube TV and Fubo that carry Fox, or satellite services like DirecTV and Comcast's Xfinity (whose Enhanced 4K offerings on X1 carry the Dolby Vision/Atmos tech).

And yes, Taylor Swift is likely to be there supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Kick off is at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 10.30am AEDT (on Monday).

