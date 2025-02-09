How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025: live stream Kendrick Lamar, TV channels

Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream 2025

Kendrick Lamar will perform the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show later today – Sunday 9th February. You can watch the performance for free on ITVX in the UK and on 7Plus on Australia. Fox is the official Super Bowl 59 broadcaster in the USA, with free 4K live streams available on Tubi streaming service. You can also watch for free in Mexico on Azteca 7. Use a VPN to watch your local Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream online from anywhere.

Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show preview

Ready to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar is set to light up the Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl LIX Sunday with a headline show that is sure to electrify fans around the world.

The 17-time Grammy winner and one of the most influential artists of his generation, this will be Lamar’s second Super Bowl halftime show appearance after he participated in Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem in 2022. This time around, the 37-year-old will be the star of the show as he performs a string of his biggest hits.

As well as the huge hit HUMBLE, Lamar has six studio albums and more than 15 years’ worth of material to choose from for a set that will almost certainly include DNA, Alright and m.A.A.d city. He’ll also be joined on stage by former label mate SZA who has collaborated on multiple songs with the rapper and is set to go on tour with Lamar in the spring.

The two will almost certainly be joined by some special guests for the 15-minute set, so expect plenty of famous faces to add some additional star power.

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET this evening at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with Kendrick Lamar likely to take centre stage around 90 minutes later. Here's how to watch the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show free online...

Here's how to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free

NFL fans all over the world can watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show for free:

UK: Free on ITV and ITVX. Show starts at approx 1am GMT (Mon)

Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7Plus. Show starts at approx 12pm AEDT (Mon)

USA: Tubi. Show starts at approx 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Mexico: Azteca 7. Show starts at approx 7pm CDMX

Outside your home country? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Details below...

Super Bowl 59 halftime show approximate start times

The exact start time of the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show is impossible to predict to the exact minute; it all depends on how long it takes to play out the first half of the Chiefs vs Eagles game. Think of all those stoppages between plays, timeouts and any potential injury delays.

In previous years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has generally started between 90 minutes and two hours after kick-off. So if all you're interested in is that Kendrick Lamar performance, we'd suggest tuning in from the following times...

USA (ET/PT): 8pm / 5pm

8pm / 5pm UK: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) Central Europe: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) Australia: 12pm (Monday)

12pm (Monday) New Zealand: 2pm (Monday)

2pm (Monday) Mexico: 7pm

Watch Super Bowl 2025 halftime show from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a handy piece of software that allows your device to appear as if it's located in a different country altogether. That means you can watch your free Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream from wherever you are in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the Super Bowl and the Halftime Show.

US: Watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025

You can watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on Fox. Exact timings depend on how long the first two quarters of the game last, but it should be around 8pm ET / 3pm PT today.

You can also live stream the Super Bowl halftime show directly through the Fox website when you connect to your TV provider.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 without cable:

Tubi is a streaming platform owned by Fox and it will be broadcasting the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show completely FREE – just sign up for an account and you're good to go.

If you prefer to watch on Fox but don't have cable, Fox can be streamed on cable alternative Sling Blue, which starts at just $45.99 a month and carries Fox in select cities. Nationally, Fox is available on Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial) and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to Tubi, Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN such as NordVPN.

UK: Watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025

NFL fans in the UK can watch Super Bowl LIX – including Kendrick Lamar's halftime show – free on ITV and ITVX. Sign up to ITVX using an email address and UK postcode (e.g. NW1 2SA) and you're good to go. Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access ITVX when away from home. Sky Sports subscribers can choose to tune in via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Mix. Shop today's best Sky TV deals. Kick off is at 11.30pm GMT, and we'd expect Lamar to start doing his thing no earlier than 1am.

Australia: Watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025

Channel 7 has free-to-air rights for the 2025 Super Bowl in Australia. You can pick up a free Super Bowl live stream and enjoy Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show online on 7Plus (free registration required). Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access 7Plus when away from home. The Super Bowl kick-off is 10.30am AEDT on Monday, 10th February, so expect to see Lamar at around midday.

Canada: Watch Super Bowl halftime show live stream

Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast on TSN and CTV, together with RDS for those wanting French-language commentary. So if you have those networks included on your cable plan then you're all set north of the border.

If not, you'll need a streaming service such as DAZN (CA$29.99 per month or $199.99 a year) or TSN Plus (from $19.99 a month) to watch the Kendrick Lamar extravaganza.

Remember: fans from the UK, Mexico, US and Australia can use a VPN to watch a free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

Super Bowl Halftime Show FAQs

What is Kendrick Lamar’s biggest hit? There are plenty to choose from, but HUMBLE remains one of his best-known songs. Streamed more than a billion times on Spotify, the songs features an an earworm piano hook and lyrics that attracted plenty of controversy.

How much will Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Halftime Show? It's customary that the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer isn't paid, and Lamar will be no exception. Instead, the NFL covers all the expenses associated with putting on the show, including travel costs. But with a global TV audiences approaching 200 million, halftime headliners can expect a huge uplift in album sales and music streaming revenue.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2025? New Orleans native and Grammy Award-winning pianist, Jon Batiste, will usher in the festivities by performing the National Anthem. The pre-game will also feature appearances from Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who will perform America the Beautiful.

What is the most watched Halftime Show ever? 2023's Halftime Show performed by Rihanna was the most watched in Super Bowl history with an 118.7 million average audience. You can listen to the full list via Apple Music. She broke the record previously set by Katy Perry at Super Bowl 49's Halftime Show in 2015. An average US TV audience of 118.5 million people tuned in to see her perform Roar, Dark Horse and I Kissed a Girl with special guests Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. The show averaged a higher TV audience than the game itself! It has also amassed 208 million views (and counting) on YouTube...

