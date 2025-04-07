How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online – stream the last chapter of the Margaret Atwood adaptation from anywhere

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is on free-to-air SBS on Demand (in Australia). In the US, the final chapter of the show is exclusive to Hulu, while viewers in Canada can tune in on Crave. Out of the country? Download our top-rated VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for free on your usual services.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6: preview

A siren call for solidarity, courage and hope in the leering face of totalitarianism, no show captures the zeitgeist quite like The Handmaid’s Tale, the acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood's prescient 1895 novel. Just as Gilead was the product of one revolution, so it will require its equal and opposite to restore common sense to the former United States.

Having conducted herself with dignity only to be passed around like meat by government officials, and persecuted, abused and tortured by their devotees, we've seen growing signs that June (Elisabeth Moss) is prepared to start fighting fire with fire.

Season 6 picks up in the tumultuous aftermath of the attempt on June's life by a pro-Gilead militant, who knocked her down and ran her over in a truck, before being beaten to death by Luke (O-T Fagbenle), who in turn had to hand himself in to police to ensure safe passage for June and Nichole out of an increasingly Gileadean Toronto.

On the train out of the city, who should they bump into than Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and Noah? On the run for the hardcore Gileadean Wheelers, the erstwhile acolyte has a chance to put things right with June and devote herself to crushing the regime of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

Read on as we explain how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online, on TV, and potentially for FREE, from anywhere.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 free in Australia

The Handmaid's Tale fans based in Australia are the luckiest in the world, because not only is season 6 free-to-air, but there's no waiting around.

The first three episodes will be available to stream from 2:01pm AEST on Tuesday, 8th April, after which one new episode will arrive in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also air on SBS each Wednesday evening, starting with a double-header on April 9th.

Aussies travelling abroad can unblock SBS on Demand from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from abroad with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on free streaming service SBS on Demand?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, allowing you to appear as if you're in your home country, even if you're not. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

How to use a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to tune in for free via SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on Demand on your browser or device and watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for free!

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online in the US

In the US, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is exclusive to Hulu.

The first three episodes premiere on Tuesday, 8th April. After that, one episode will arrive each Tuesday.

The price of a Hulu subscription starts at $7.99 per month after a 30-day free trial, though you can get better value for money by bundling it with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for $16.99 per month.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online in Canada

Crave is the only place to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in Canada.

The first three episodes premiere on the streaming service on Tuesday, 8th April, after which the release schedule will fall down to one episode per week.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, but you'll get more bang for your buck by committing to a longer term.

Can you watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online in the UK?

The Handmaid's Tale fans based in the UK have a short wait in store, with season 6 set to premiere on Prime Video on Saturday, 3rd May.

It will be available to watch on free-to-air Channel 4 too, but at the time of publication it isn't clear when.

