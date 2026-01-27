JBL may be on a hot streak when it comes to the best outdoor speakers, but they're facing stiff competition from audio giant Bose.

This is largely down to Bose's SoundLink series of portable Bluetooth speakers, with the Plus sitting in the middle.

The price is certainly not middling, however – right now the Bose SoundLink Plus is going for £199 at Amazon.

That's a good £50 off the test price of £249 and the lowest we've seen so far. Just make sure to tick the 'voucher' box to ensure you get your saving.

The Bose SoundLink Plus is the middle child of the lineup, sitting between the compact SoundLink Flex and larger Bose SoundLink Max.

Depending on your preference, then, the SoundLink Plus could be your ideal proportions at 9.9 x 23.1 x 8.6cm. To give you an idea of size, in our Bose SoundLink Plus review, we described the speaker as a "very nicely made brick", rugged enough to survive the elements but still boasting quality and care in its construction.

The SoundLink Plus doesn't just look robust – it also has the IP67 water and dustproof rating to back it up.

The all-important sound delivers also, blending fun with a punch and solidity.

"Whether whispering away at low volumes or belting out ABBA with pride, that inherently solid, entertaining character is retained no matter how far you push the dial," our review reads.

"Playing at higher volumes does play to the Bose’s strengths. Muse’s Hysteria sounds appropriately crunchy and meaty as the SoundLink Plus gives it the beans, whereas the rhythmic snap on the opening to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean comes across with force and vigour."

However, the SoundLink Plus does lack many of the features seen in the larger SoundLink Max or rivals such as the JBL Xtreme 4.

There's no built-in microphone for group calls, and the popular Auracast audio-sharing tech is also notably absent.

You can, however, connect to other compatible Bose speakers in a Stereo Pair to really bring the party.

The Bose SoundLink Plus does lack some of the Bluetooth bells and whistles, but as a combination of portability, ruggedness and powerful sound there's a lot to like in this package. Get the speaker for the record-low price of £199 at Amazon now.

MORE:

Also consider the Dali Katch G2

Check out the best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested

And take a look at the best Bluetooth speakers for every budget