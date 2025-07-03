This five-star JBL wireless speaker has dropped to its lowest ever price

The JBL Charge 5 may have been succeeded by the JBL Charge 6, losing its long-held top spot in the best Bluetooth speakers – but that doesn't mean it's not a superbly standout pick.

Plus, it will cost you a whole lot less than the Charge 6. For just £92 at Amazon, it's almost £80 less in fact and it's available at that price in eight different colours.

So, if you're looking for a rugged and portable budget speaker that can provide five-star performance and detailed on-the-go sound, we'd seriously recommend this deal.

Save £68 JBL Charge 5: was £160 now £92 at Amazon The JBL Charge 5 has a clear, open soundstage, supreme build quality and is exceptional value. And while prices have been creeping down on the Charge 5 since the Charge 6 launched, we're pleased to report this is the lowest we've ever seen it. There's eight different colours at this price, but you'll have to part with £15 more if you want the Black model.

The JBL Charge 5 hails from a victorious and dominant product line and while it's been toppled off its almost four-year strong top spot of the best bluetooth speakers by the JBL Charge 6, it's still one of our favourite portable speakers in recent times.

And, to be clear, the Charge 5 is, and will always be, an Award-winning speaker which right now, you can pick it up for a seriously impressive price, for just £92 at Amazon, making it a worthy pick against the much more expensive Charge 6 (£170 RRP).

The Charge 5 has a lot to offer, especially when if you're looking for a no-nonsense speaker that's built for the outdoors. And that's thanks to is IP67-rating, which means it can tackle rugged conditions with solid durability and an ability to stand against water and dust.

As the sunny weather rolls in, it's the perfect time to lounge in your garden all weekend long and that's made possible by an impressive 20 hours of battery life from a single charge.

Plus, if you're wanting to bring the party indoors and outdoors, you can link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers in stereo mode, deployed via the JBL Portable app.

And, in our review, we said: " Anyone looking for substantial on-the-go sound from something roughly the weight and size of a bottle of wine should take note." And we still absolutely mean it.

Yes, the JBL Charge 6 is on the market now, but it'll cost you a darn sight more. If you want to pick up this What Hi-Fi? Award winner that's also boasting a much tastier price – we'd grab it while you can.

