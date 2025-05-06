The talented Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker has had its price slashed

There's something truly iconic about the blimp-shaped Bowers & Wilkin's Zeppelin wireless speaker – and it's not just its unique shape.

Launched in 2021, the Zeppelin remains one of the most eye-catching wireless speakers available that we've fully reviewed and recommend, especially at its current discounted price.

For just £479 at Peter Tyson, the B&W Zeppelin is a fraction of its original release price.

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £479 at Peter Tyson (save £220)

The B&W Zeppelin has drifted around at different prices since its 2021 release, but never one quite as low as this. At £479, it's even cheaper than Black Friday. In both Pearl Grey and Midnight Grey, you can pick up this impressive wireless speaker capable of handling high volumes and with an agile weighty bass. Now £220 off its original price.

Though the original model has been improved upon by its newer, five-star sibling, the Zeppelin Pro, the newer speaker is more expensive, currently retailing for £699.

With the older model costing £220 less, that makes it a solid option we're happy to recommend.

You'll not find many wireless speakers quite as unique-looking as the B&W Zeppelin, but that is not where its impressive qualities end.

For sound, this speaker is comprised of two 25mm Decoupled Double-Dome aluminium tweeters, as well as two 90mm midrange drivers that benefit from the firm's proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology.

The tech is usually reserved for the company's high-end floorstanders and lets the speaker deliver solid audio quality, despite its atypical design.

As we said in our full review:

"The extroverted original was one of the stand-out wireless speakers of the noughties, and the newest Zeppelin still offers the kind of expansive sound that we can appreciate, with a zealous bass injection that stays grippy even at high volumes."

Feature-wise, there's a simple setup with the B&W Music app alongside the chance to link your Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal memberships. The Zeppelin will even curate a playlist for you after connecting with your music, ready to show off what it can handle.

And pleasingly, you can also use the Zeppelin as a multi-room speaker, thanks to AirPlay 2 and Alexa support.

All this combines to make it a solid recommendation for music fans looking for something a little different.

