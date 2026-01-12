We only reviewed the KEF Q3 Meta a few months ago, but they have wasted no time in getting acquainted with the sales.

The impressive standmounts are now available for £499 at Smart Home Sounds – that’s a good £150 off the test price of £649.

You also get a free QED XT25 pre-terminated speaker 3m cable worth £89 included at the price, which we think is a pretty sweet deal.

Following the premium KEF Q Concerto Meta, the Q3 Meta brings the brand's signature sonic pedigree to a more affordable mid-range price level.

The technology you're getting includes KEF's own Uni-Q driver array, in which the driver array acts as a single point source to disperse audio more evenly.

And, far from being just a marketing gimmick, the Meta in Q3 Meta is actually short for Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT). Featured at the mid-price level for the first time, this KEF technology uses a maze-like structure to absorb 99% of unwanted sound from the rear of speaker drivers, drastically reducing distortion and delivering clearer, more natural audio.

It's perhaps not surprising, then, that such advanced technology results in excellent sound.

“The Q3 Meta deliver a composed, even-handed sound that will be familiar to anyone who has experience with a recent pair of KEF speakers, showcasing excellent stereo imaging and a talent for sonic organisation and integration,” our KEF Q3 Meta review reads.

“Despite being a pair of standmounters, the scale, breadth and solidity of their soundstage is remarkable, and even when our test tracks get demanding, their stereo imaging and overall soundstage rarely suffer.”

Pair the KEFs with a similarly talented source such as the Rega Planar 3 and an amplifier such as the Arcam A5+, and you’re onto a winning combination.

It's worth noting that the Q3 Meta are quite bulky standmounters at 35.7 x 21 x 30.5cm (hwd), but they are certainly built to a high standard, and have three stylish finishes to choose from.

So as long as you have the space, the KEF Q3 Meta are very easy to recommend. They are solid all-rounders that work with a wide variety of partnering kit – and they’re on sale now for £499 at Smart Home Sounds.

