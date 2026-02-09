Speaker systems are a great option if you’re strapped for space and don’t want to go down the traditional separates route.

With built-in amplification and often coming with streaming smarts included, the systems have always been convenient, but after thorough testing, we can also confirm there are now some superb-sounding options available, too.

One of these is the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 powered speakers. These took home a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024, owing to their balanced, insightful performance, unfussy nature and good range of features. That was at our testing price of £529.

Now, thanks to this fabulous February deal, they can be yours for nearly £200 less than that. Grab them for £339 at Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds and save a whopping £190 on these talented powered speakers!

Thanks to a good mix of digital and analogue inputs, the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 cater to a wide range of listening requirements. On the digital side, there are USB-B, optical and HDMI inputs, while Bluetooth aptX is on-board for wireless audio streaming.

Moving on to the analogue options, there is a single RCA input that can be switched between being a line-level input or moving-magnet phono stage, so it’s possible to listen to both CDs or records, depending on what setting you have selected and what audio source you choose to hook up.

Whatever you decide, rest assured the ConneX DCB41 are a solid, well-made pair of powered speakers.

Thanks to a 19mm soft dome tweeter, 10cm polypropylene mid/bass unit, and a rear-firing reflex bass port, their sonic performance isn’t half bad either. In our original review, we said that using the DCB41’s digital inputs resulted in a “clear, balanced and insightful” performance. Detail levels were also good, as was their ability to “organise that information into a cohesive and musical whole”.

We were slightly disappointed by the built-in phono stage, however, as it sounded a little too opaque and lacked dynamic expression. So, if you have your heart set on using the DCB41 to play records, we recommend hooking up an external unit that is at least as good as the Rega Fono Mini A2D Mk2. But with this £190 saving on the DCB41, you could do just that.

Either way, this deal represents a great saving for a capable pair of powered speakers and we’d encourage you to check them out for £339 at Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds.

