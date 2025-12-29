2025 is almost at an end. It's out with the old and in with the new as 2026 makes its grand debut, and what better way to get into the spirit of renewal than with a brand new pair of floorstanding speakers?

We can think of a worse pair to get your 2026 off on the right foot. The large, refined Focal Aria Evo X No3 originally debuted at £3499, but you can now pick them up for just £2789 at Peter Tyson, a whopping saving of £710. Now that's a deal!

Measuring in at 115cm tall, the Focal Aria Evo X No3 floorstanders aren't exactly dinky, so you'll need plenty of room to get them sounding their best.

Their considerable height also means that their tweeter axis is quite high, so to ensure their presentation retains the optimal focus and balance, it’s best that your listening height doesn’t fall too far below the tweeter. Maybe sit on a cushion or something...

The speakers' three-way design consists of Focal's favoured inverted metal tweeter, along with a 16.5cm Flax midrange and a trio of 16.5cm Flax bass drivers. with Focal promising that the Flax diaphragms offer a great balance of low weight, rigidity and self-damping.

How does that all translate to the test toom?

During our time with the Aria Evo X No3, we found them to be ideal for listeners who value “refinement, composure and unfussiness above all else”. While tracking rhythms and teasing out genuine excitement could be a little better, the Aria Evo X No3 provide plenty of detail, while their midrange is “among the more charming and articulate floorstanders” at this premium price.

As we concluded in our verdict: "(The Focal Aria Evo X No3 are a pleasant and undemanding listen; one that is detailed but never ruthless in exposing a recording. If you are after unfussy but still capable floorstanders you could do a lot worse than to give these a listen. They might be exactly what you are looking for".

Now that you can pick them up at their lowest-ever price at Peter Tyson, they could well be the speakers for you.

