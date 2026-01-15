Are you looking for your first standmount speakers, or hoping to upgrade to a mid-price pair? After careful consideration and comparison with the best models at this price point, we believe the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are one of the best pairs your money can get.

Not only are they stylishly finished and excellently built, but their confident sound and high-energy presentation means they are hugely enjoyable to listen to as well.

Since reviewing them in September 2025, we haven’t seen their price discounted. Until now.

Several retailers are selling them for a cool £50 off their original price. You can now pick them up for £449 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds or AV.com and grab yourself a great bargain on a pair of marvellous mid-priced speakers.

The Bronze 50 7G cabinets are beautifully made and feature a real wood veneered plywood front baffle that adds to their stylish appearance.

Built into the front of these classy cabinets are two Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM) drivers, a 25mm tweeter and 15cm mid/bass unit. A bass port also features in the rear for enhancing the lower frequencies.

The result is a level of precision and control that is unusual for speakers at this sub-£500 price point. During testing, we played Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Dumb And Poetic through the Bronze 50 7G and they sound “spotlessly clean, shiny and forthright”.

We also played Starburst by Fontaines D.C. and found “you are confronted with the big-scale drama and attacking rhythm that this song needs. Through the Bronzes, this song’s brash attitude comes across with high-octane energy and a confident handling of dynamics”.

With their stunning looks, solid build and superb sound, the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are a great addition to any mid-priced hi-fi set-up. Seeing as they’re now discounted for the first time too, we strongly encourage you to take a look at them for £449 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds or AV.com.

