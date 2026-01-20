Two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speakers for a fraction of the price? The KEF LSX II fire out musical, detailed sound in a stylish, compact design, and right now they're sporting an incredible discount.

For just £899 at Peter Tyson, it's the lowest price we've ever seen them drop to (previously enjoyed on Cyber Monday) and the same price as the slimmed-down affordable alternative, the KEF LSX II LT.

A slight caveat, it's only on the Cobalt Blue model, but it's an attractive colour that, with a £300 saving, is an excellent deal.

For Black or the special Soundwave by Terence Conran models, you'll have to part ways with £1099, though that's still a £100 saving.

Save 25% KEF LSX II: was £1,199 now £899 at Peter Tyson The KEF LSX II is a five-star speaker system capable of well-rounded sound in a wonderfully attractive compact package. For the same price right now as the LT iteration, you'll get a wireless link between speakers, an aux input and more features. To secure this deal, you'll have to opt for the attractive Cobalt Blue.

The KEF LSX II boast well-rounded sonic performance, excellent imaging and dynamics, HDMI and USB-C inputs, all wrapped up in a stunning, compact design.

When it comes to wireless speaker systems, KEF knows what its doing and the LSX II is a great addition to smaller rooms with the same design that KEF users have come to know and love.

Like the originals, the cabinets are rear-ported, although with added connectivity options. The first is HDMI ARC and the second is a USB-C connection for connecting to a TV and laptop respectively.

The speaker system uses KEF's W2 wireless streaming platform, the gateway to all the various connectivity options on offer, including wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth.

Plus, you've got Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal streaming services to choose from, as well as the ability to stream any music stored on an external NAS drive.

But, what you're probably also wondering is, how do they sound? Well, during testing, our experts said: "KEF’s taken what was already a winning formula, introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality and usability, and without really altering the speaker hardware has produced a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way."

Adding: "Bass is tight and controlled, too, with a nice layer of texture on the surface of the notes. The LSX II also maintains a fine sense of rhythm, which is evident in the way we regularly find ourselves tapping a foot or finger along to whatever we play through them."

And while the KEF LSX II LT are considered to be the slimmed-down, affordable option if you can't quite stretch to the LSX II, we're happy to reveal that with this discount, they're the same price.

So, why not treat yourself to the premium Award-winning LSX II without the premium price tag? Secure it now for just £899 at Peter Tyson.

