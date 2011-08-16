These solid, firm-fitting headphones are available in a wide selection of finishes.



An inline volume control is provided, but there’s no mic or extra controls for taking calls from a smartphone.



Sonically, the Skullcandy HESHs are relatively inoffensive, but they could do with a greater level of zip and energy to their delivery.



See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi on Twitter



Join whathifi on Facebook