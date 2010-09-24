These are the most luxuriant in Sennheiser's apt-X compatible range of Bluetooth offerings: bigger, comfier, with better noise-isolating.



You also get its SRS surround mode; this spreads the sound but loses focus and punch.



Otherwise, these cans are exciting, insightful and clear.



The addition of an optional apt-X dongle improves things: treble frequencies are smoothed out, while lows are tightened, making for a more agile, musical sound.



Standard control and compatibility options complete a headphone that justifies its price.

