RHA CA-200 review

Promising design and build but sound falls a little flat Tested at £40

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

We’ve enjoyed previous RHAs, but these aren’t the company’s finest moment

For

  • Light and comfortable to wear
  • dynamic, punchy presentation

Against

  • Lack definition and detail in the midrange
  • spiky treble frequencies

There's a lot to like about the RHA CA-200s. For starters, at just 166 grams they're very light by the standards of over-ear headphones.

A combination of RHA's 'ergofit' tech (basically earcups that articulate on
their sliding ball-and-socket mechanism plenty more than most rival designs) and soft, pliant ear-pads mean it's easy to get a comfortable fit around your ears.

And while having both earcups wired isn't the last word in ergonomic sophistication, the braided cable resists tangling well and is detachable should that nevertheless occur.

Sound falls a little flat
Conspicuous by its absence from that list of plus points is sound quality.

An easy-going recording like Amy Winehouse's A Song For You served up as an uncompressed FLAC file sounds just a little muddy and indistinct in the CA-200s' hands.

Low frequencies are a touch hazy and ill-defined, while the midrange gives away too much fine detail to paint a complete picture.

At the top, treble bites a bit more fiercely than it should.

Given these shortcomings, the RHAs' dynamic prowess and punch are scant-ish consolations.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.rha-audio.com
Brand NameRHA
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerRHA
Manufacturer Part NumberCA-200 BK
Product NameRHA CA-200
Product ModelCA-200

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone