Since 1946, Onkyo has been researching, engineering and honing its products – all in the pursuit of what it calls Pure Sound.

But that fanatical attention to detail isn’t confined to the kind of products you’d have to re-mortgage your house to afford. Onkyo’s engineers have applied every one of those 70 years of knowledge to far more accessible kit. Kit like the X6 wireless speaker…

This Bluetooth speaker’s extruded aluminium body does more than just look the part; it minimises acoustic colouration and aims to leave the performance as pure and natural as possible.

Inside are two front-facing 1.75in full-range drivers, plus a pair of 3in passive radiators on the ends to provide extra bass depth without compromising the overall sonic balance.

The built-in 2200mAh rechargeable battery gives you up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, and you can even use its reserves to top up your smartphone.

The X6 can connect to four Bluetooth devices at a time from up to 10m away – and if one of those happens to be a phone, the internal microphone means you can also use it for hands-free calls. Don’t want to use wireless? There’s also a 3.5mm analogue jack for wired connections.

Onkyo didn’t stop there, however. This is the X9 wireless speaker…

If you want to go bigger with your Bluetooth sound, the X9 could be your device’s ideal companion. Its twin 1in tweeters and quadruple 2in mid/bass drivers – plus twin 3.5in passive radiators and four 10W class-D amplifiers – all add up to a more room-filling sound.

And the X9’s Hi-Res Audio-compatible internals, NFC pairing, optimal balance DSP and 57Hz–40kHz frequency response (via both USB and auxiliary inputs) mean a high-quality, hassle-free way to hear your music the way it was meant to be heard.

Like the X6, the X9 also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and connect to three compatible devices, and its rechargeable battery keeps your music going for up to 10 hours.

Whichever you choose, you can be sure that you’re getting the very best of 70 years of Onkyo heritage.

