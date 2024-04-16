You can now buy AVID’s high-end hi-fi on the high street

By Verity Burns
published

New deal will help AVID's products to reach a wider audience.

AVID Ingenium Plug&Play turntable
(Image credit: AVID)

High-end hi-fi manufacturer AVID has made a huge step towards making its products available to a wider audience, following a deal with Richer Sounds in the UK.

The Cambridgeshire-based manufacturer is probably best known for its pricey and distinctive turntables, but its broader range of hi-fi kit covers everything from speakers and separates to supports and accessories. Now — and just in time for Record Store Day — you’ll be able to get almost all of it through the retail giant’s website, and also in store.

We say almost all, because AVID is keeping its Reference Range in house. Considering those products cost into the hundreds of thousands, that feels like a good call.

In addition to stocking the products, several Richer Sounds stores, including Holborn, Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton, will have AVID’s entry-level Ingenium Plug&Play turntable (pictured) available for an in-store demo, so you can hear it for yourself before investing.

Commenting on the news, AVID founder, owner and Managing Director, Conrad Mas, said “We're excited about our partnership with Richer Sounds, making our British-made hi-fi equipment more accessible nationwide.

“AVID is designed and manufactured to deliver an unparalleled audio performance and we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to reach a wider audience, and provide them with the opportunity to experience our exceptional quality and precision engineering that defines AVID products.”

MORE:

Check out our pick of the best high-end turntables you can buy

Looking for something less pricey? These are the best turntables for every budget

Catch up on all our Vinyl Week 2024 features

Verity Burns
Verity Burns

Verity is a freelance technology journalist and former Multimedia Editor at What Hi-Fi?. 


Having chalked up more than 15 years in the industry, she has covered the highs and lows across the breadth of consumer tech, sometimes travelling to the other side of the world to do so. With a specialism in audio and TV, however, it means she's managed to spend a lot of time watching films and listening to music in the name of "work".


You'll occasionally catch her on BBC Radio commenting on the latest tech news stories, and always find her in the living room, tweaking terrible TV settings at parties.