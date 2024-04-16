You can now buy AVID’s high-end hi-fi on the high street

High-end hi-fi manufacturer AVID has made a huge step towards making its products available to a wider audience, following a deal with Richer Sounds in the UK.

The Cambridgeshire-based manufacturer is probably best known for its pricey and distinctive turntables, but its broader range of hi-fi kit covers everything from speakers and separates to supports and accessories. Now — and just in time for Record Store Day — you’ll be able to get almost all of it through the retail giant’s website, and also in store.

We say almost all, because AVID is keeping its Reference Range in house. Considering those products cost into the hundreds of thousands, that feels like a good call.

In addition to stocking the products, several Richer Sounds stores, including Holborn, Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton, will have AVID’s entry-level Ingenium Plug&Play turntable (pictured) available for an in-store demo, so you can hear it for yourself before investing.

Commenting on the news, AVID founder, owner and Managing Director, Conrad Mas, said “We're excited about our partnership with Richer Sounds, making our British-made hi-fi equipment more accessible nationwide.

“AVID is designed and manufactured to deliver an unparalleled audio performance and we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to reach a wider audience, and provide them with the opportunity to experience our exceptional quality and precision engineering that defines AVID products.”

