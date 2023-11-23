You can grab Sony’s 5-star surround system on the cheap this Black Friday – but not on Amazon

The price of Sony’s five-star HT-A9 surround sound system has crashed, thanks to this stellar Sevenoaks Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you grab the Sony HT-A9 for £1399, a £400 saving on its regular £1799 price tag.

Sony HT-A9 was £1799, now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400) We’re always skeptical about wireless surround sound, but during our checks, the Sony HT-A9 delivered reliable wireless audio with plenty of detail and a near hassle-free setup and placement process. And at this price, it’s an absolute steal.

We’d recommend jumping on the deal fast as not only did the Sony HT-A9 score a perfect five stars when we reviewed it, but it’s also one of the systems our very own TV/AV Editor, Tom Parsons, uses at home.

Key highlights include a surprisingly simple setup process that, once the satellite speakers are placed, delivers wonderfully detailed surround sound. This led our reviewers to conclude:

“This is an accessible and generous set-up for people who want to add entertaining audio to their living room without being precious and would well suit those with large families or who live in awkward spaces. It is incredibly forgiving in its placement.”

Our only minor issue was that its low end was a little underwhelming, which is why we’d recommend also investing in the optional Sony SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer if you want the best experience possible. If that sounds tempting, we’re pleased to report the subwoofer has also had a hefty discount at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. Specifically, you can pick it up now for £349, a £100 saving on its regular £449 price.

Sony SA-SW3 was £449, now £349 at Sevenoaks (save £100) The Sony SA-SW3 is a cost-effective way to beef up the HT-A9’s performance, and let it deliver a truly immersive surround sound experience.

These are two of many great home cinema deals doing the rounds this Black Friday. Also, make sure to check out our best Black Friday soundbar deals and best black Friday speaker deals for other cracking savings.

