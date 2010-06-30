Yamaha is keeping its Digital Sound Projector home cinema soundbars up to date with new firmware, available from today.

The upgrade, available for the YSP-4100 and YSP-5100, adds HDMI 1.4 3D passthrough and Audio Return Channel capability.

Also available is new firmware for the YHT-S400 and YHT-S1400 home cinema packages, which adds HDMI 1.4 3D.

The Firmware is now available on the Yamaha website: simply click on the support tab then go to downloads, Audio Visual products, then select the model number required.

If you need help with the download, you can contact Yamaha's service department directly: call + 44 (0) 1908 369213 (9:00am – 5:00pm), send an email to service@yamaha.de or visit the support page at http://uk.yamaha.com/en/support.

